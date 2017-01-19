Best Android apps: supercharge your phone with these top apps from Google Play

Previous Next 1/44

Essential apps from Google Play

Google Play currently has the largest number of apps of any mobile app store, which is great asides from the fact that it makes sorting the wheat from the chaff even harder than ever. It makes you constantly question what's worth downloading, as the consequences of choosing incorrectly is maximum embarrassment for you if someone decides to sift through your download history.

Luckily we're here to help you out.

Whether you're a long-time Android user, or you've just migrated from another mobile system, here are the best free and paid apps that you should have on your Android phone or tablet.