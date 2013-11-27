Best Amazon Kindle cases: Top covers for Kindle and Paperwhite

By Max Parker
Proporta Leather Book
Designed specifically to match the dimensions of the Kindle Paperwhite – so it fits perfectly, this case turns your device into the double of a classy looking notepad. Good looks aside, the Kindle itself fits snug inside, firmly attached and secure, plus all the ports are easily accessible.
Price: £29.99 | Proporta
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover
Amazon's official case for the Kindle Paperwhite is a sturdy piece of protection that offers all around coverage for your snazzy e-reader. It's light, keeps the device slim and comes in a rainbow of assorted colours. A magnet on the clasp keeps the case closed when it's stowed away in your bag and the outer leather has a nice textured finish.
Price: £30.99 | Amazon
Proporta Leather Look
While it's always nice to have a leather case, sometimes the cost is just too high. This leather style case still keeps that classy look, but reduces the cost significantly, giving you a great case for an equally good price. A soft interior lining helps stave off scratches, while the folio design ensures protection will be felt all over your Kindle.
Price: £14.99 | Proporta
Marware Vassen Kindle cover
A good option if you're looking to save a bit of cash, this Vassen cover has a micro suede inner to protect from scratches and a strong exterior. As it has the folio design, the whole of the device is protected, not just the front like you get with some cases. It may not be quite as snazzy as the Amazon or Proportia cases, but it still comes in a few different colour options.
Price: £14.99 | Marware
Incipio Sport Zip
Another sleeve option, the Sport Zip boasts a durable RipStop nylon construction, added pockets for your accessories and it's available in a few colours. If you keep your Kindle in a bag that is always jangling with keys and change, this could be a great choice.
Price: $24.99 | Incipio
Golla Vincent cover
Emblazoned with a rather natty, pencil drawing style design, this case stands out from the crowd for being more than just a plain slab of colour. Protection comes from a polycarbonate and soft material inner liner, along with a synthetic leather cover. A useful hand strap ensures the Kindle is always easily viewable.
Price: £36.99 | Amazon
Belkin Pleat Sleeve
If you're looking for something that isn't a folio style case, then this could be a great pick. Offering protection while it's in your bag, but giving you the ability to use the Kindle 'naked' if that's your thing, it doesn't force you to constantly use the case. There's also a pleated pocket, letting you take some accessories along with you as well, which is always nice.
Price: £14.99 | Belkin