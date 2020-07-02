The best 5 VPN apps for Android phones and tablets 2020

All of the best VPN providers offer an Android app, which is hardly surprising given that Google’s operating system is used by more than a billion people.

But why should you care about having an Android VPN app installed on your device? Firstly, as they encrypt your data and conceal your IP address, you don’t have to worry about crooks getting hold of personal information or governments spying on you.

As well as improving security, VPNs also give you more freedom online. Because they unblock geo-restrictions, you can access websites that aren’t available in your region and stream all the latest content.

However, choosing a VPN that suits your needs isn’t exactly easy - there are literally hundreds available on the Google Play Store. Only a few, though, are worthy of your attention. Here are the best Android VPN apps.

The best Android VPN options in 2020:



(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

If you’re looking for the best all-round Android VPN app that money can buy, look no further than ExpressVPN.

Like any great VPN app, ExpressVPN allows you to stream the latest movies, TV shows and music on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and Spotify; browse the web anonymously; unblock websites, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; as well secure your messages, photos and videos.

The Android app is very easy to use and looks great, with excellent features such as a location picker, AES 256-bit encryption, insecure network detection, advanced leak protection, a kill switch for improved security and the ability to add links to applications and services you use regularly from within the VPN.

Compatible with all Android smartphones, tablets and TV boxes, the app allows you to connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and choose from 12 languages. ExpressVPN for Android is simple to install, and if you ever run into issues, there are guides available in the app along with 24/7 customer support.

This isn’t the most affordable VPN out there, but you pay for what you get - and ExpressVPN for Android definitely packs a punch. Either way, there’s a 30-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans

(Image credit: IPVanish)

IPVanish is another highly capable VPN app for Android. Describing itself as “a secure environment for everyday internet use”, it’ll encrypt and secure all your online data - which includes emails, instant messages, data transfers, browsing history and online banking.

The Android app is quick and easy to set up, asking you to select a city and then click on “connect” to begin encrypting your data. It comes with some advanced features, including split tunneling, obfuscation, IPv6 leak protection, an integrated kill switch and support for up to ten devices, which can be used simultaneously.

You’ll never find the app low on servers, offering over 1,400 worldwide, and they deliver a speedy performance. When it comes to security, you’re blessed with advanced AES-256 encryption, and IPVanish won’t store your connection or activity logs. However, it's not the cheapest VPN out there, but you do get a 30-day money back guarantee and 24/7 support

Click to head through to the IPVanish website

(Image credit: NordVPN)

With over 10 million downloads and a four star rating on the Google Play Store, NordVPN is clearly one of the most popular VPN apps available.

NordVPN has definitely been designed for ease of use, allowing you to connect to the best VPN server through a simple tap, and will automatically connect whenever you join a new Wi-Fi network.

If you use multiple devices, you’ll be happy to learn that you can connect up to 6 from one account. As well as this, there are over 5,000 global servers to choose from and you’re provided with unlimited data. Another impressive feature is “Double VPN”, which puts your data through two sets of encryption instead of one - a very nice comfort blanket for the privacy-concerned.

While NordVPN pitches itself as an easy-to-use VPN app, it comes with advanced functionalities such as split tunnelling, custom DCs, specialised servers for different needs and the option to choose different protocols. But you’ll still find more advanced options out there, though.

Click to head through to the NordVPN website

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark is often praised for being one of the best cheap VPN apps on the market. But while it’s significantly cheaper than the competition, that doesn’t mean it compromises on quality.

You’re getting a feature-packed VPN service, which includes things like a dedicated kill switch; protection against adverts, browser trackers, malware and phishing; IPsec and IKEv2 end-to-end encryption; and a no logs policy.

If you want to encrypt your Android phones, tablets, TV boxes and other gadgets, you get support for unlimited devices and can connect to over 1700 servers in 63 countries. Should you ever need help, you can easily create a support ticket inside the Android app.

Click to head through to the Surfshark website



(Image credit: VyprVPN)

VyprVPN has all the hallmarks of a handy VPN app, allowing you to unblock geo-restricted content and websites, stop ISPs from throttling your connection, clamp down on cyber crime and protect your privacy while online.

Notable features include an independently audited zero logging policy, an integrated kill switch, the ability to automatically connect when a new Wi-Fi network is detected, and more than 700 servers and 200,000 IPs.

The Android app comes with nifty extras like Connection Per App, which allows you to control VPN connections per app, and there’s also a three-day trial so that you can check that the app works for you.

Click to head through to the VyprVPN website

If you're looking specifically for the ideal VPNs for Windows devices, make sure you also read our Windows 10 VPN guide.

Do I need an Android VPN?

The short answer is yes.

Compared to iOS (Apple fan? Our iPhone VPN guide may also prove useful), the fact that Android is an open source operating system opens it up to more security risks. While developers and security pros are constantly mitigating these, new threats are always emerging.

Having a VPN app installed on your Android device will definitely improve security overall and keep your data safe as you use internet-connected services. It’ll effectively keep you one step ahead of online crooks. We hate those guys!

What can I do with an Android VPN app?

There’s so much you can do by having a VPN app installed on your Android device. It’ll allow you to hide your IP address so you can browse the web without worrying about ISPs and governments spying on you; prevent cyber criminals from hacking into your device and accessing your data as you use public Wi-Fi; get around geo restrictions so you can unblock websites and content that aren’t available in your country or region; stream any TV show, movie or song; prevent bandwidth throttling; ensure a fast gaming experience; and find the best deals online.

More VPN guides you might fancy: