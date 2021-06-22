Amazon Prime Day: top deals for new parents

Amazon's Prime Day sale is here and the online retailer has really surpassed itself this year in terms of outstanding deals. New parents (and existing ones), will be happy to know that a number of baby products have had their prices slashed by as much as 50-percent, meaning you can pick up some great deals for your little one. These really are some of the best Prime Day deals around.

Buying all the kit for your baby's arrival can be a time-consuming and expensive process. Wait. Who are we kidding? It is an expensive process, there's no 'can' about it! So shopping over these Prime Day sale is a great way to make your hard-earned pounds go a little further. And deals like this can be a huge help.

Amazon has discounts on car seats, cots, feeding sets, even a pregnant belly casting kit. We've highlighted some of the best deals below:

Maxi-Cosi Titan Toddler/Child Car Seat Group 1-2-3 | was £199 | now £121.90 at Amazon

The Maxi-Cosi Titan is a multi-stage car seat suitable for babies, toddlers and children. This Maxi-Cosi car seat is first used with a five-point safety harness to fasten the child (group one), before becoming a group 2/3 booster that uses the regular three-point car seatbelt, ready for children from 9 months up to 12 years old. For the ideal comfort and fit, the headrest of this convertible car seat can be adjusted with ease. The ISOFIX connect with top tether keeps the seat secure in its place and safely connected to the car. This toddler and child car seat has five recline positions from upright to relaxed sleeping for your little one’s comfort. The toddler cushion of this Isofix car seat also provides extra comfort for your baby.View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus Baby Car Seat Group 0+| was £199 | now £139 at Amazon

The Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus is a baby car seat, suitable from birth to approximately 1-year-old (0-13 kg, 45-75 cm). The baby car seat fits with the Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix2 car seat base, for ISOFIX installation. Pebble Plus is i-Size (R129) compliant, offering optimal protection against side impacts for enhanced safety.View Deal

Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Digital Colour Changing Room Thermometer and Night Light| was £29.99 | now £14.99 at Amazon (save £15)

Peace of mind at a glance. The enhanced Groegg changes colour with the temperature of a room. A yellow glow means a safer temperature for children to sleep in. The Groegg also acts as a nightlight. The colours of the Groegg match the tog labelling on the Tommee Tippee sleepwear range. This helps make choosing what baby should wear at bedtime for a comfortable night’s sleep much easier for parents, helping everyone to get a better night’s sleep.View Deal

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set| was £159.99 | now £53.99 at Amazon (save £106)

The Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set contains everything you need to make baby feeding straightforward. With our Super Steam Advanced Electric Bottle Steriliser can sterilise up to 6 baby bottles in just 5 minutes, killing viruses* and 99.9% of bacteria. This baby bottle steriliser uses the 100% natural steam, so there are no chemicals or residue. The quick and easy way to ensure you always have feed-ready bottles for your baby.View Deal

Baby Art My Lovely Belly, Casting Kit for Pregnant Belly| was £19.99 | now £12.50 at Amazon (save £7)

My Lovely Belly is a belly casting kit. The kit enables you to make a sculpture of your pregnant belly. All material that is needed is included in this baby bump casting kit, including idea cards to inspire you to turn your pregnant belly into a real artwork (decoration material not included).View Deal

Babymoov Lovenest Original Smokey Anatomical Head Support| was £17.99 | now £14.39 at Amazon (save £3)

A genuinely ergonomic head support for a nice round head! Designed solely with your baby's comfort in mind, the Lovenest head support range adapts to your baby's body shape. From the choice of materials to the easy-care design, everything has been designed and developed in collaboration with Dr Maidenberg (a French paediatrician) and our co-creator parents.View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Baby Rocker| was £99 | now £74.90 at Amazon (save £25)

The Kori is minimalistic, lightweight and supportive 2-in-1 rocker. Easy to adjust from stationary to rocking, and with its machine washable cover, Kori can be used from birth up to 9 kg. The cozy newborn inlay, made with high-quality soft materials, provides your baby with maximum comfort and support.View Deal

Ingenuity Cosy Spot Reversible Duvet Activity Gym| was £69.99 | now £44.99 at Amazon (save £25)

Give your baby the choosiest spot to stretch out and play. the ingenuity cosy spot features a patent-pending duvet design that’s so soft it’ll feel like your baby is playing on a cloud. you can create a comfy and safe spot for your little one even on hard floor surfaces! the natural wooden toy bar and reversible print choices are designed to blend beautifully with your home décor.View Deal

Chicco Next2Me Bedside Baby Crib| was £179 | now £119.95 at Amazon (save £60)

Chicco next2me is the co-sleeping crib that allows parents to keep their baby close during the night, ensuring a better sleep for all of them. ideal for newborns from 0 to 6 months and up to 9 kg. thanks to the detachable side barrier, parents can easily have access to the baby, reassuring them anytime they wake up and encouraging breastfeeding.View Deal

Motorola MBP21 Audio Baby Monitor| was £29.99 | now £19.99 at Amazon (save £10)

For reliable, wireless monitoring of your child at home. The Motorola MBP21 baby monitor, consisting of a baby and a parent unit, is ideally suited for the acoustic monitoring of your child for ranges of up to 300 m.View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Minla Baby Highchair| was £179 | now £128.95 at Amazon (save £51)

From their very first day at home until their sixth birthday, the Maxi-Cosi Minla 6-in-1 highchair is there for parents and their little ones while they are enjoying quality time at the dinner table. It’s the only baby high chair that parents need until their little one turns six years old - thanks to the customisable, six different ways to sit. With its five recline positions, four tray positions and nine adjustment heights, this comfy high chair lets children be a part of their families’ conversation while eating together at the table.View Deal

Mamas & Papas Baby Premium Pocket Spring Mattress for Cotbed| was £149 | now £104.30 at Amazon (save £45)

As your little one grows, they'll need a mattress that can grow with them. our premium pocket spring cot bed mattress features a dual-core pocket spring design that adapts to your child's growing size. with one side suitable for a baby, and the other perfect for a growing toddler, this is a mattress that will last.View Deal

aden + anais 100% cotton Muslin Metallic Swaddle & Receiving Blankets| was £35.99 | now £42 at Amazon (save £-7)

aden + anais is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey, the true original, with its first-ever metallic Disney collection featuring iconic artwork of the world’s most lovable mouse through the years.View Deal

iCandy Peach Pushchair And Carrycot Set| was £999 | now £754 at Amazon (save £245)

The world's definitive, luxury single to double pushchair, designed to fit perfectly around you and your baby. Now in its sixth generation, the iCandy Peach is the choice of parents who demand cutting edge design and style that lasts. Famous for its one-handed fold, incorporated carry strap and fashion-forward colours, the Peach can easily convert into a double pushchair with the use of innovative adaptors and other accessories.View Deal

Silver Cross Wayfarer 2020 Travel System| was £695 | now £555.99 at Amazon (save £140)

The Silver Cross Wayfarer baby travel system in Clay offers a comfortable ride for your baby, right up to toddler age. The updated design of Wayfarer 2020 means it’s a lightweight, stylish, and compact travel system that’s perfect for urban lifestyles. Effortless to push and easy to manoeuvre, the quick, compact one-piece fold makes getting out and about with your little one a breeze.View Deal

WaterWipes Baby Wipes| was £39.99 | now £29.99 at Amazon (save £10)

WaterWipes Sensitive Baby Wipes are the World's Purest Baby Wipes, made from 99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract. Suitable for newborns and even for premature babies. Effective yet ultra-mild, pure, and gentle. WaterWipes are a suitable alternative to cotton wool and water and ideal for cleaning a baby's delicate skin.View Deal

Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl| was £27 | now £19 at Amazon (save £8)

If you need a little something to take the edge off, we're here for you. Naked Grouse is changing the possibilities of whisky enjoyment, they’ve created a unique blend of the world’s finest single malts, extra-matured in ‘Naked’ first-fill sherry casks (Naked because it's their first time filled with whisky).View Deal

