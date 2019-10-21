7 reasons your next holiday should be a cruise

In the past, cruising has often been stereotyped as a holiday reserved for the older generation. Most people think of retired couples cruising around the Caribbean with terrible Elvis impersonators and bad comedians dominating the evening entertainment line up.

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, cruising is one of the best ways to see the world. It’s stress-free, easy and feels luxurious no matter what your budget.

The likes of P&O and Brittany Ferries have made it easy for travellers to hop around Europe, while cruise liners such as Royal Caribbean International and Cunard offer great value on luxury cruises where the ship is just as much a part of your holiday as the stunning destination.

So if you’re looking to do something different for your next getaway, then here are seven reasons your next holiday should be a cruise...

1. Everything all in one place

Cruising is the ultimate stress-free way to travel. You board the ship and your job is done. You’ll have everything you could possibly need all in one place including your accommodation, food, drink and leisure.

Typically cruises are all-inclusive, meaning you won’t have to worry about exchanging too much currency as you’ll only need enough for when you’re stopping off at the different destinations.

It’s like a whole world of fun all in one place, with multiple restaurants, bars and shops to explore during your time on board.

2. You’ll never be bored

Often travelling to your destination is the worst part of a holiday, but with a cruise, your holiday starts the minute you step on board that ship. This is great for families with little ones who hate flying, and great for couples who just want to sit back, relax and be treated like royalty.

From casinos to fun fairs, swimming pools and spas, theatre shows and comedy; there’s something to do every minute of every day. And when it comes to the larger cruise liners you’ll be spoilt for choice, and you may even struggle to drag yourself away from the ship when you dock at your next destination.

3. Visit multiple locations with ease

The backpacker lifestyle isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit multiple locations in one trip. A cruise is the perfect way to pack in more adventures in a limited space of time, without the need to carry your belongings around with you like a tortoise shell.

Whether it’s a few short island hops or a round-the-world cruise, the ship acts as your base and you can come and go as you please. This gives you the freedom to go off and explore when you’re in the mood for adventure, or just kick back and relax on deck if you fancy a rest. It’s a win-win.

Plus those dreaded travel days don’t seem so bad when you’ve got a whole ship full of fun things to do!

4. To be at one with nature

Cruising allows you to get away from it all and really take in your surroundings. Not only is the ocean air incredibly refreshing, but depending on your destination, you’ll be in a prime position to see some stunning mountainscapes, spectacular skylines, and you’re sure to catch some beautiful sunrises no matter where you go.

If you head to the Arctic then you could even witness the natural wonder of the Aurora Borealis without the light pollution from land dampening the experience. Opt for an exterior cabin with balcony for your very own ocean view.

If you’re someone who suffers from seasickness, Royal Caribbean International offer interior cabins with virtual balconies which give you real-time views of the ocean but you’re less likely to feel the motion you’d feel when standing on a balcony.

5. They’re great for kids

All cruises have a whole host of activities that kids will love, with a professional entertainments team to take care of them while you head off to the spa to relax.

But if you want to take it one step further, Disney Cruise Line is a floating paradise for families. Think Jedi classes, dining with Mickey, Pirate deck parties and more. A cruise is a great option for the half-term holidays, as it’s quick, easy and all-inclusive.

Check out P&O for non-fly cruises to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

6. Fine dining experiences

If you’re a bit of a foodie, then you’ll love the dining options you have when cruising. Whether you’re after fine dining or a light bite, you’ll be able to get delicious food served around the clock, and often prepared by world-class chefs, too.

Whatever cuisine you fancy, they’re likely to have it, and since it’s all-inclusive, this is the perfect time to broaden your horizons and try something new.

7. Meet new people

Cruises don’t just have to be for families or couples. In fact, it’s a great way for solo travellers to meet other travellers along the way. With so many different activities and types of entertainment on board, you’re likely to meet various different people with similar interests.

If you’re nervous about going it alone but want to get away somewhere, a cruise is a brilliant option as it’s stress-free and easy. If it’s your first time cruising, you’re likely to meet plenty of people who can show you the ropes, and when you dock at each destination, the cruise line always has group tours and excursions organised so you don’t have to worry about exploring a new place totally alone.