10 essential features Nintendo needs to add to Pokémon Go

Introduction

It appears that Nintendo and augmented reality developer Niantic have a hit on their hands. Pokémon Go has only been available for a few days and already it is rivalling Twitter for the number of Monthly Active Users on Android. In fact, it isn't even officially available in the UK yet - but thousands of people have already used workarounds to get it and it has spent the weekend trending consistently.

And the game itself is awesome fun. Just don't try barging into people's houses and taking their items like you would do on the Game Boy in the real world.

But while fun, with the initial release functionality appears to be relatively limited. Certainly if you're a veteran of the franchise, you'll be left wanting more. So here's some suggestions on what Nintendo and Niantic should add to the game next.