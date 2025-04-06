You owe it to yourself to watch this unbelievable Prime Video show
Last One Laughing UK is a delight
Part of what's so nice about living and watching in the era of the best streaming services we've ever known is that sometimes, shows come out of the blue to become massive surprise hits. On occasion, these are from little-known overseas studios, but sometimes they come from closer to home.
Right now on Prime Video, there's a breakout hit in the making, and it's from the comedy factory that you could call "the UK" – starring several of our finest comedians in sparkling form. Last One Laughing UK is a local spin on a tried-and-tested format, and it's rocketed up the charts in multiple countries.
The format is simple – a bunch of comedians get locked in a house together, and the last one to laugh out loud wins the contest. Each of them is therefore trying their best to get other comics to break out into chuckles, but they have to be careful not to make themselves laugh in the process.
The time is broken up with challenges and games that push things even further, and there's also an observation deck of sorts, where hosts get to actually react to the hilarity properly, so that everything doesn't just play out in awkward silence as the contestants try not to laugh.
What's worked so darn well about the UK version is that it's chosen its list of contestants just about perfectly, with the amount of comedic chemistry in the room almost hard to believe. Part of this is because much of the cast has already been on shows together, with many people pointing out the number of Taskmaster alumni on the show.
That show is cultishly popular for a reason, and it's entirely possible that Last One Laughing UK will grow a similar brand. We don't yet know if there's another season in the works, but based on how this one's doing, you'd have to assume Amazon will be on the case.
So, if you're a Prime Video subscriber and you want some absurdist fun for a few evenings, fire it up – it's astonishingly good fun, can really surprise you and isn't like most of the other big-budget streaming successes you could hope to see right now.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Oh, so you never wash your waterproof jacket? What could possibly go wrong
Waterproof jackets are like friendships – ignore them too long and they’ll stop working for you. And just like friendships, the fix often involves a little warmth.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Perpetual Calendars are the watch trend of 2025 – here's the proof
This complication is cropping up everywhere
By Sam Cross Published
-
Netflix might have the next The Last Of Us in huge new sci-fi trailer
The Eternaut looks awesome
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix finally gives us more details about upcoming sci-fi epic
Black Mirror's new season looks huge
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I just watched my favourite episode of TV this year – and it wasn't what I expected
The Studio's pilot blew me away
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've read every Reacher book, but this season hasn't hooked me
Not quite floating my boat
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Did Netflix just reinvent Black Mirror as a comedy series?
Bad Thoughts looks unique
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video in April: 5 unmissable shows and movies coming soon
The streamer has a lot lined up
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new show Ransom Canyon is coming for Yellowstone's lunch money
It's precision-targeted
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in April: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
Here's what you can't miss this month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published