UK viewers can stream The Bear and other Disney+ shows for free

Quick Summary Disney and ITV have entered a content partnership which will see shows like The Bear and Andor becoming free to view in the UK. The first seasons of each will be available on ITVX, while many shows will head in the opposite direction for Disney+ subscribers to enjoy.

Disney+ and ITVX have announced a partnership that will result in some of ITV's top-rated TV shows heading to Disney's streaming service in the UK. In return, award-winning programming, such as The Bear and Andor, will also become available to watch for free on ITVX.

Starting on 16 July, Disney+ will include a new "A Taste of ITVX" rail on the streaming platform. This will include shows like Love Island and The 1% Club, as well as drama series, such as the multi-awarded Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

ITVX will adopt a similar rail from the same day, with Disney+ shows appearing in "A Taste of Disney+". This will include the first seasons of FX's The Bear, arguably the best Star Wars TV series ever made, Andor, and Only Murders in the Building.

There will be reality TV shows too, with The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hitting ITV's free service. Plus a whole load of kids content, such as Phineas and Ferb.

Will Andor and The Bear be free to watch in the UK?

You won't need a Disney+ subscription to watch any of the new content on ITVX – it'll be available at no cost on any streaming device capable of accessing the app. However, you can pay for ITVX Premium for an ad-free experience.

"We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favourite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films," said Disney's president of direct-to-consumer, Joe Earley.

Disney+ already has some agreements in place with other UK broadcasters and channels. For example, you can watch 10 seasons of Channel 4's car restoration show Car S.O.S. on the platform. The likes of The IT Crowd, Killing Eve, and Friday Night Dinner are also available, each of which debuting on British terrestrial TV.

It has also been revealed that a reboot of the classic ITV show Blind Date will be coming to Disney+ in the near(ish) future.