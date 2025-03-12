The UK gets a huge free streaming service that kicks off a new era for TV

Quick Summary A new streaming platform is coming after the merger of Channel 5 and My5 into the one service. Simply called "5", the new free service will include traditional content from the broadcaster, plus shows from other Paramount-owned channels, BET, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV.

Channel 5 is no more, nor is My5. The UK's terrestrial TV channel has been combined with its streaming service under a new brand, and this will result in a much larger digital offering.

As well as introduce new programming, with a new look for the streaming platform that's based it's owner's Paramount+ service, the rebranded service will offer 15 new live channels to view over the internet. That's on top of on demand and catch-up programming.

In addition, the inclusion of shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV will expand the library of available content, while tasters of Paramount+ content will be available to stream for free too.

The new service is named simply "5" and will be ad-supported. The full roll out will take place over the "next few months", as the current My5 app is replaced on Smart TVs, paid TV platforms, such as Sky and Virgin Media, streaming devices and mobiles.

Channel5.com will also get the new service soon.

"This is the start of a new and exciting era for 5 as we bring together our linear and streaming services under one clear brand. Everything our audience and our advertisers already love about Channel 5 will be central to this relaunch – but there will be much more besides, with a huge array of content from the Paramount family and beyond, new live channels and a brand-new user experience for our streaming product," said the president of 5, Sarah Rose.

5 won't be the last British TV broadcaster to commit to a digital first strategy, Channel 4 is also undergoing its own refocus, while the BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, revealed in 2022 that the corporation will shift its attention to streaming and the expansion of BBC iPlayer in the future.

"This is our moment to build a digital-first BBC. Something genuinely new, a Reithian organisation for the digital age, a positive force for the UK and the world.," he said at the time.