Terrifying new Netflix horror movie screams onto the platform this week

There's nothing like a good horror movie to get the blood pumping – sure, plenty of movies that might come under the label of "thrillers" have scary moments, but sometimes you need a movie that knows what it truly is.
That looks like exactly the brief being fulfilled by The Deliverance, a new Netflix original movie that arrives on the streaming platform this week – it starts streaming on 30 August, in fact. That means you don't have long to wait at all until you can strap in for some terror.
Netflix has increasingly widened the gap between itself and other platforms where horror is concerned, actually – its original output in the genre makes it hard to argue with the idea that it's the best streaming service for horror fans outside of more niche options like Shudder.
The Deliverance stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique among others, and will tell a fairly familiar story with some welcome twists. Day plays a young mother who moves into a creepy new house and finds that she's haunted by demons that might be more than a metaphor.
When it becomes clear that her children's lives are in danger as well as her own, she enlists help to perform what's being called a "deliverance" but looks and sounds a heck of a lot like an exorcism from here.
Quite how Glenn Close fits in isn't super obvious from the trailer – although mother-in-law is our best guess. Either way, she looks like she's playing against type, with vampy makeup and some arch looks. With a list of Oscar nominations to her name, she's a pretty big star for this scale of a movie to enlist.
The movie was directed by Lee Daniels, best known for his breakthrough work directing Precious back in 2009, and Mo'Nique returns from that flick, too, which earned her an Oscar of her own, plus a host of other awards that year. So, if you're on the lookout for a scary new movie night, you'll want to add The Deliverance to your watchlist – it looks to have every horror fan's boxes ticked.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
