Taron Egerton wows fans in first trailer for Netflix's new thriller

It might be Halloween tomorrow, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about Christmas - and Netflix clearly has one eye on the next big holiday season. It recently dropped the first trailer for an upcoming holiday movie that looks super entertaining.

Carry-On will start Taron Egerton as an unsuspecting TSA worker whose holiday plans get ripped up, violently, when he becomes a pawn in the game of a depraved criminal (Jason Bateman playing against type). When he's instructed to let a suspicious case through his security line, he has a big choice to make.

It's pretty clear that Taron's character will push back against his instructions, and kick off a chain of events that should involve plenty of thrills and action, with at least one car chase and plenty of hand-to-hand fighting seemingly on the agenda. It looks like a riot of a good time, and since it's dropping on 13 December, it could be a perfect option for anyone searching for a movie night option over the holidays.

Egerton has also been getting his flowers in the YouTube comments section under the trailer, demonstrating his popularity. One user wrote: "So happy to see Taron again!" Another enthused: "Can't wait for this, Taron is one of the greatest and most underrated actors of this generation he should be more successful".

That's high praise, but I've really enjoyed his performances in plenty of movies too, so I'm far from disputing the claim. With reports now circulating that the Kingsman series is on hold until further notice, it's good to see him helming another movie. Bateman's role as a pure villain, meanwhile, has been a long time coming, and should be a great chance to see him stretch his range.

Still, there's a little while to go until Carry-On actually debuts, giving you plenty of time to get through the rest of your doubtless chunky Netflix backlog before it's out. After all, one of the platform's main boasts in the battle to be the best streaming service is that it has a simply huge array of movies and shows to call upon, even before new originals like this one.