Amazon Prime Video's latest big sci-fi hit is guaranteed a return

There's some great news for gamers and fans of animation alike, Amazon Prime Video has recommissioned its latest big hit series for another run.

Secret Level is an anthology show appearing on the streaming service and is based on some of the biggest games around. Each of its 15 episodes is based on a different game, with the majority set in sci-fi worlds.

The game list includes Warhammer 40,000, Armored Core, Unreal Tournament, Pac-Man, and Concord, with the last being particularly notable considering Sony cancelled the game on which it is set. In some ways that's a shame as the episode itself is great.

While it was considered so-so by critics, the series has been very well received by viewers – it currently scores 82% on Rotten Tomatoes by the audience. That's largely thanks to great animation, with each episode largely having its own style, and a mighty cast list with voices provided by the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart.

Creator Tim Miller is also the director behind Deadpool and Love, Death & Rockets, so knows a thing or two about the genre.

It's worth noting too that the running times of each episode are around 10 - 20 minutes, so they are bite-sized and easy to binge.

It's likely that Secret Level season 2 will be similar, but possibly focusing on a whole new batch of games – sci-fi, fantasy and more. Variety reports that the first run received approximately 1.4 millions views in the US in its first week, so it's easy to see why Amazon wants it to continue.

And we're certainly not going to argue.

