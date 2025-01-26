Prime Video's new series might just be my perfect show

Every so often a show comes along that seems like it's been designed specifically with you in mind – like one of the best streaming services was aiming at you and no one else when they decided to fund it. As a lifelong Liverpool fan, that's Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era for me on Prime Video.
That somewhat ludicrously long title tells you everything you need to know – with supreme behind-the-scenes access to his final season in charge of the club, the show will chart Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool. That'll make it a bigger retrospective, rather than just a deep-dive look at a single season like some of Prime Video's other sporting docuseries.
The series will debut on Prime Video on 28 February, so it's now just over a month away, and is likely to be an emotional watch for any Liverpool fan, given Klopp's sway over the club and personal charisma. Equally, though, it'll probably be fascinating for neutrals – giving a proper insight into his coaching methods and the personalities in the club's squad.
The trailer indicates that we can expect to spend plenty of time with some of the younger personalities in the team, including Harvey Elliott (a boyhood fan of the side) and Curtis Jones, who grew up playing in its academy. That's perhaps no surprise – expect interviews with the biggest players but perhaps not as much access to their private lives.
With this sort of documentary series, the proof is always in the footage, and that's a bit of an open question in this case. Klopp was reportedly always extremely wary of letting cameras into his dressing rooms, but we clearly see a few moments in that hallowed sanctum.
Perhaps after announcing his departure he was a little more open to the idea – and the blurb from Amazon specifies his "final six months" in charge, rather than the whole season. I'll be tuning in to find out, I guess, and to see just how nicely Amazon's editing can puff up a Carabao Cup Final triumph into one of sport's greatest achievements (we won it with kids!).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
KIPRUN’s latest shoe ditches glue to run toward a more sustainable future
Innovative new technology cuts a 15-step process to just one
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I tested Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras – I've wanted this upgrade for years
The Galaxy S25 Ultra upgrades the wide-angle for an even more compelling shooter
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Prime Video's steamy new thriller is coming – perfect for a date night
My Fault: London looks really fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's unbelievably popular thriller is back, and has a date at last
You is finally back soon, with a creepy date announcement
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gives a glimpse into new thriller starring a titanic Oscar-winner
Zero Day is going to start with a bang
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix raising prices yet again – here's how much your plan will cost
Across-the-board price increases are landing in select countries
By John McCann Published
-
Netflix's new true-story thriller looks stressful in the best ways
Apple Cider Vinegar tells a twisted tale
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure Tom Cruise movies to revisit on streaming services
Fancy going on a cruise? Here are three of Tom's lesser known movies to stream
By Brian Comber Published
-
Paramount+ scores a massive Western as hit series nears a return
1923 looks bigger and better this time around
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
Amazon Prime's best-ever detective show returns to streaming – many seasons score 100%
Monk is a cult classic for a reason
By Max Freeman-Mills Published