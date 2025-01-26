Prime Video's new series might just be my perfect show

Every so often a show comes along that seems like it's been designed specifically with you in mind – like one of the best streaming services was aiming at you and no one else when they decided to fund it. As a lifelong Liverpool fan, that's Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era for me on Prime Video.

That somewhat ludicrously long title tells you everything you need to know – with supreme behind-the-scenes access to his final season in charge of the club, the show will chart Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool. That'll make it a bigger retrospective, rather than just a deep-dive look at a single season like some of Prime Video's other sporting docuseries.

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era - YouTube Watch On

The series will debut on Prime Video on 28 February, so it's now just over a month away, and is likely to be an emotional watch for any Liverpool fan, given Klopp's sway over the club and personal charisma. Equally, though, it'll probably be fascinating for neutrals – giving a proper insight into his coaching methods and the personalities in the club's squad.

The trailer indicates that we can expect to spend plenty of time with some of the younger personalities in the team, including Harvey Elliott (a boyhood fan of the side) and Curtis Jones, who grew up playing in its academy. That's perhaps no surprise – expect interviews with the biggest players but perhaps not as much access to their private lives.

With this sort of documentary series, the proof is always in the footage, and that's a bit of an open question in this case. Klopp was reportedly always extremely wary of letting cameras into his dressing rooms, but we clearly see a few moments in that hallowed sanctum.

Perhaps after announcing his departure he was a little more open to the idea – and the blurb from Amazon specifies his "final six months" in charge, rather than the whole season. I'll be tuning in to find out, I guess, and to see just how nicely Amazon's editing can puff up a Carabao Cup Final triumph into one of sport's greatest achievements (we won it with kids!).