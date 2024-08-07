Pedro Pascal confirmed to return in season 2 of sci-fi horror megahit next year

HBO has given the first real glimpse we've had at the second season of its hit videogame adaptation The Last of Us in motion, embedded in a banger of a sizzle reel showcasing its upcoming projects.

Spanning shows that will arrive in the rest of 2024 but also 2025, the reel ends with a stunning smattering of shots and moments from The Last of Us' season 2, including some brand-new characters.

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

It opens with Joel being asked what exactly he did for Ellie, before cutting through a quick sequence of shots that introduce some of the terrifying and dramatic set-pieces that anyone who played the videogame The Last of Us Part II will recognise.

These include a split-second look at Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, both of whom have some key parts to play in the plotline that we're expecting to unfold.

There are also looks at the overcoat-clad Seraphites wielding torches in the woods, a terrifying clan of fanatics that will also have a big say on what unfolds as the season continues.

We don't yet know exactly how the show intends to structure its second season, but it's become clear that it'll have at least one more season to go after this one arrives in 2025. That means that it's unlikely we'll get through the whole of The Last of Us Part II in one go – it was a hugely long game, after all.

When this season will end, and what story elements it will save for a third season, will be something we'll have to wait to find out about – but we wouldn't necessarily expect a full trailer to add to this for a little while. HBO also hasn't narrowed down that release date at all yet – we know the second run of episodes will come in '2025', but not precisely when in the year.

The fact that we've got any glimpse at all is encouraging, though. After all, the show is a big part of HBO's attempts to make Max the best streaming service out there, and also a feather in the cap of Now and Sky here in the UK.