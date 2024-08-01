One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?

One of Netflix's most popular and talked-about shows returns this August – and it's promising to bring more romance and fashion than ever before (which is saying something).
Emily in Paris has been a breakout hit for the streaming platform in the last few years, and has been noteworthy for how quickly it's sprinted through seasons, with fast production.
Now a fourth season is imminent, with its first half arriving on 15 August, as heralded by a full trailer – which you can watch below.
Netflix is increasingly fond of this split-season approach for its most popular shows – and we can only assume that there are plenty of metrics that demonstrate why it's an effective approach.
This time around, there will be a month between the two halves, with the second part of the season arriving on 12 September, so the show's most avid fans might find that wait a little tough to bear.
It's always hard to know if this sort of trailer is actually limited to just moments from the first half of the season, too, but either way, it looks like Emily's life in Paris isn't going to get any less complicated in these incoming episodes.
She's still unable to decide between the two big love interests in her life, and it seems like a bit of time as a single woman might be on the cards. We know that she'll be spending some time in Rome during the season at some point, although this trailer makes it feel likely that this portion might fall in the second half of the season.
It also looks like tension will be building in her workplace, too, which has previously been a safe haven from the big questions about her love life – that could make for some more tension than we've had in previous seasons.
So, strap in for more low-stakes romantic dilly-dallying – a genre that Netflix seems to be increasingly dominant in, thanks to the rampant success of shows like Bridgerton in addition to Emily in Paris. Owning romance might not make you the best streaming service automatically, but it certainly doesn't hurt, after all.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
