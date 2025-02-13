Netflix's new thriller shows how scary some schools can be
We get a tiny glimpse of Wayward
Sometimes, the scariest stories are the one that feel the most credible and real – whether that goes for outright horror movies or the arguably bigger genre of thrillers that can sometimes verge into scary stuff. I don't know that Netflix's upcoming series Wayward will be out-and-out terrifying, but its subject matter certainly suggests that it'll have that potential.
Wayward is going to focus on an under-reported industry in the US: teenage correctional schools. Some of these schools advertise themselves as severe institutions, but many of them instead pretend to be welcoming and nurturing places that will just so happen to turn your teen's life and attitudes around. The show just got a sneak peek from Netflix, and it's as creepy as that sounds.
It's been created, written and directed by comedy star Mae Martin, who says that the show will aim to tell a chilling story, but I'd expect some comic notes from them, too. Co-stars include some big names, like Toni Collette, who features in the sneak peek as the head of Tall Pines Academy, one of these schools. The trailer also shows us Patrick J. Adams, a very well-known face to fans of Suits who actually hasn't been in that many other high-profile projects.
Netflix will hope that the show can find the same cavalcade of fans that Suits did once added to its service, and Wayward is being talked about in terms of a first season, rather than a limited series. That means the window sounds like it's still open to more seasons if it finds success when it comes out later in 2025.
If you're wondering why I haven't mentioned a more precise date for the show's premiere, it's because we don't have one. We generally don't get this sort of sneak peek from Netflix without knowing when a show will drop, but it did a huge preview of things coming in 2025 recently, and Wayward was one of the many.
Still, it looks like a pointedly relevant show for the times we're living in – conversion therapy still hasn't properly gone away, and access to healthcare for some teens in the US is becoming more and more challenging under the new presidency. So, it's great to see Netflix is commissioning this sort of content, and a show that might move the needle at least a little in terms of how parents think about and advocate for their children, even when they seem distant.
That's all a bit speculative for now, of course – we'll have to wait for a proper trailer to see more of what Wayward is all about.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
AI in wearables: What we expect to see in 2025
AI is set to upgrade your smartwatch, smart right, and other wearables, adding new features like smart fitness tracking
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
New Jackery power stations will power your explorations
The improved portable power stations are a perfect pick for outdoorsy folk
By T3.com Published
-
It's nearly Valentine's Day – end your date night with these perfect streaming movies
Romantic movies are a dime a dozen – here are the very best
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new comedy series looks like it has something for everyone
Running Point might be a crowd-pleaser
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix picks up huge sci-fi series many thought was dead and buried
Could the resurrection result in an all-new season?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
HBO's new crime thriller looks terrifying and pointed
When No One Sees Us seems scary
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new no. 1 makes I'm a Celebrity look like a kids' show
I binged Celebrity Bear Hunt in just a couple of days and absolutely loved it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I was wrong about Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series – but now I see the light
Severance has won me right back over, and it didn't take much
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget The Last of Us Season 2, Apple TV+ just gave us diarrhetic zombies
If the fictional trailer is banned, what's this?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new series' trailer has fans united on one big point
Paul American seems like a weird fit
By Max Freeman-Mills Published