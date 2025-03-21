Netflix's biggest sequel in memory finally gets a trailer, 29 years after original
Happy Gilmore 2 looks amazing
Sometimes a sequel can feel gratuitous, and sometimes it can feel completely necessary – then again, it turns out it's possible for both of those two positions to coexist. I watched Happy Gilmore for the first time only around a year ago, and I definitely didn't leave it desperate for a continuation of its story.
Still, though, the news that Netflix has a sequel in the can, and the fact that it just got its first proper trailer also hasn't made me feel too cynical. I'm willing to give it the time of day when it hits the streaming service on 25 July, a release date announced in that very same trailer.
Adam Sandler will return in the titular role, reclaiming one of his most famous characters. Gilmore's an ex-hockey player who never had much going for him beyond incredible power in his shot, and in the first movie he leveraged that to become an unlikely golfing hero, learning from grizzled veterans and popularising a maniacal technique.
Now it looks like he'll be picking up the clubs again, although exactly why isn't clear – other than that he'll need to get back to the top of the game as quickly as possible. The original movie had some telling cameos from golf greats of the time, and this first teaser features a clear glimpse of Rory McIlroy, suggesting that we could be in for more fun along those lines.
I'd assume that Happy won't be playing to save his grandma's house this time around, given her age in the first movie, but there's also a look at that classic location to confirm that Netflix will be remorseless in how it targets your nostalgia for that comedy classic. That said, Happy Gilmore is from an era where movies could be iconic without necessarily being that great, as a 62% score on Rotten Tomatoes confirms.
Still, nearly 30 years on this could be a big movie for Netflix, and one of its biggest sequels ever – it'll hope to capture an audience who remember the first movie fondly. It'll also need new viewers to help it maintain pace as one of the best streaming services on the market, though.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Think your outdoor gear is tough? Klattermusen’s new line says otherwise
The Swedish outdoor brand's new gear is no gimmicks, just pure performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
RingConn Gen 2 Air review: No subscription, no frills, just solid health tracking
Cheaper, lighter, but smarter? The Gen 2 Air puts affordability first
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Will this seismic new Apple TV+ movie be its most immersive ever?
F1 looks bruising and authentic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's newest comedy series does something very different in first trailer
North of North does something very different
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Electric State flop, I think Netflix's next big movie will knock it out of the park
Are you feeling Happy now?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Forget Knives Out, Netflix has a new comedy mystery out this week
The Residence looks like a breath of fresh air
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show makes a life of crime look pretty fun
Your Friends & Neighbours looks a hoot
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's under-appreciated comedy gem gets a thigh-slapping trailer
Hacks will be back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Netflix's most iconic shows is coming back for an epic new season
Black Mirror gets a seventh run
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's sexiest thriller series gets long-awaited trailer
You has been being teased for too long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published