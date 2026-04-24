Disney+ gets a huge price drop to combat HBO Max – but you have to be quick

Quick Summary Disney+ is available with a big discount right now, for new and returning customers. Priced from just £3.99 per month, you can get the cheaper price for the first three months of your subscription.

With the recent arrival of HBO Max to the UK, Disney+ has slashed its prices for a limited period. You can get the streaming service from just £3.99 if you're quick in signing up.

That's for the Standard with Ads tier, although the other tiers are reduced too – by even bigger amounts. You can get Standard for just £6.99 per month (with a £3 saving) or Premium for just £9.99 (a £5 saving).

Existing subscribers will miss out this time, sadly, but if you have left the service in the past or are a new member, you can grab the offer until 6 May 2026.

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A Disney+ Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 per month and includes 1080p streaming with up to 5.1 audio. You can stream on two devices simultaneously, but cannot download shows or movies to watch offline. This tier is ad-supported too.

Disney+ Standard is still 1080p with 5.1 sound but removes the adverts. It also adds the ability to download content to watch on up to 10 devices.

And finally, Disney+ Premium is the highest tier. It ups the image and audio quality to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos respectively. And you can stream on four devices simultaneously. You also get offline downloads. It's usually priced at £14.99 per month.

What can you watch on Disney+?

Most likely timed for the annual Star Wars May 4th celebrations, this deal will give you access to all of the Star Wars shows and films ever released (pretty much). You also get all of Disney's own animated and live action movies, Pixar, and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe catalogue.

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Disney+ in the UK is also the home of Hulu, so there is a vast array of original content and series to binge, including A Thousand Blows, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building, and dramas from the FX channel. Alien Earth is a particular highlight.

Disney also recently started to show live football matches from LaLiga in Spain and the Women's Champions League.