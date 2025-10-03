Major Disney+ redesign shows how Hulu could launch in the UK and Europe
Hulu will launch outside of the US next week, and will be accompanied by a new look Disney+
Quick Summary
Disney+ will launch Hulu in the UK and other global regions on 8 October 2025.
There will also likely be a redesign of the streaming service, which has been revealed by the US arm of the platform.
After many years of waiting, UK and European TV viewers will finally get the Hulu streaming service next week. Of sorts.
The 17-year old service will be available in multiple regions for the first time on 8 October, but you won't need a new subscription. That's because it will become part of the Disney+ streaming app internationally (with the US to follow next year).
The launch will be accompanied by a redesign of the Disney+ experience, with a fresh new look and the replacement of the current Star tile with Hulu.
Its inclusion will mean that there will be six brands available on the Disney+ homepage – Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and Hulu.
Of course, not much will change content-wise – at least initially. Most of the shows available on Hulu in the States is already on Disney+ – such as Only Murders in the Building and A Thousand Blows. These will now be available under the Hulu tile.
The US redesign includes easy to reach sections for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, although the latter is not applicable in other regions.
We're still waiting to see what the final version for the UK and Europe will look like, but stills of the new US homepage have been released. If they are an indication of what global subscribers can expect, we're all in for a treat
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The top of the homescreen looks much cleaner, with a bigger area to showcase individual shows. You also get the other tiles further down the page – on their own rail.
Disney+ did go up in price in multiple regions recently, including the US and UK, but it's good to see that the service is moving forward – both in content and the way it is presented.
In the UK in fact, we also get a large amount of programming from local broadcasters, such as ITV and Channel 4. While not as exciting as Alien: Earth, say, I've particularly enjoyed binging my way through Car S.O.S. recently.
The service has certainly come a long way since its launch in the UK five years ago – and it's now far from being solely associated with Disney movies, Star Wars and the MCU.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.