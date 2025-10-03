Major Disney+ redesign shows how Hulu could launch in the UK and Europe

Quick Summary Disney+ will launch Hulu in the UK and other global regions on 8 October 2025. There will also likely be a redesign of the streaming service, which has been revealed by the US arm of the platform.

After many years of waiting, UK and European TV viewers will finally get the Hulu streaming service next week. Of sorts.

The 17-year old service will be available in multiple regions for the first time on 8 October, but you won't need a new subscription. That's because it will become part of the Disney+ streaming app internationally (with the US to follow next year).

The launch will be accompanied by a redesign of the Disney+ experience, with a fresh new look and the replacement of the current Star tile with Hulu.

Its inclusion will mean that there will be six brands available on the Disney+ homepage – Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and Hulu.

Of course, not much will change content-wise – at least initially. Most of the shows available on Hulu in the States is already on Disney+ – such as Only Murders in the Building and A Thousand Blows. These will now be available under the Hulu tile.

The US redesign includes easy to reach sections for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, although the latter is not applicable in other regions.

We're still waiting to see what the final version for the UK and Europe will look like, but stills of the new US homepage have been released. If they are an indication of what global subscribers can expect, we're all in for a treat

The top of the homescreen looks much cleaner, with a bigger area to showcase individual shows. You also get the other tiles further down the page – on their own rail.

Disney+ did go up in price in multiple regions recently, including the US and UK, but it's good to see that the service is moving forward – both in content and the way it is presented.

In the UK in fact, we also get a large amount of programming from local broadcasters, such as ITV and Channel 4. While not as exciting as Alien: Earth, say, I've particularly enjoyed binging my way through Car S.O.S. recently.

The service has certainly come a long way since its launch in the UK five years ago – and it's now far from being solely associated with Disney movies, Star Wars and the MCU.