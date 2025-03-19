Recent times have seen me scouring the best streaming services to pick up on various sci-fi epics that I'm late to the party in watching. Whether that's 3 Body Problem on Netflix, Silo on Apple TV+, or Gen V on Amazon Prime.

Some are a little harder to locate, but I've heard nothing but praise for the little-known HBO sci-fi, From, which after its first series migrated to MGM+ and is now all the way through its third season – with a fourth commissioned and on the way.

I say 'little known', which I suspect is more down to access in the UK (Sky/Now has the first two seasons though). Or that, like me, the show is simply too darn scary. I'm honestly not quite sure what to do with this sci-fi drama horror multi-genre mix of a show.

The show revolves around a town whose inhabitants seemingly can't leave. There are dark forces at play – and plenty of dark scenes to get through too. From certainly doesn't shy away from the gruesome.

Those who did catch wind of the show early doors, however, have quickly become fans. From's first season is rated a lofty 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a rare win indeed. It shows no signs of slowing, either, with the third season rated a rare full-house 100%.

That's credit to the cast, ultimately, with Harold Perrineau's take as Boyd Stevens being a really compelling lead – as you can see in the trailer above. Although you'll no doubt be wondering who will make it from season to season, too.

Some will argue that From isn't a true sci-fi, of course, with a greater leaning into horror or mystery, given the paranormal elements. But if all those genres are up your street, then it'll be the perfect match – and there's plenty to catch up on, as the first episode aired almost three years ago.

If From is a bit too dark for your tastes, however, then there are plenty of totally different streaming alternatives to tune into. Netflix viewers can idle away the time watching the much-lambasted new no.1, The Electric State, which is cute as kittens by comparison. I might remain in that safe space for now, before plucking up the courage to dive back in...