I rewatched HBO's stunning mystery show 11 years after it originally came out – it's still unreal
True Detective S1 holds up unbelievably
I've said it before and I'll say it again – no one does it quite like HBO, even if its fragmented streaming presence means it sometimes struggles to stand as one of the best streaming services on the market. Here in the UK most of its catalogue is available through Sky Atlantic or Now, while in the US it's a simpler picture using Max.
I've recently picked up an entertainment pass for Now, and that's made me keen to revisit some of HBO's superb past work. One show that immediately stood out to me as worthy of a rewatch was True Detective. I've rewatched its first season in a bit of a binge this week, more than 10 years after it first came out.
Surprise, surprise: it holds up pretty phenomenally, largely on the strengths of two stunning central performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who were rightly feted for their work at the time. Each of them excels in showing how a troubled and conflicted man can grow and change over a couple of decades of painstaking investigation.
In fact, the thing that I had forgotten, but which really is striking on a rewatch, is just how suspect each of the two main characters really is. Harrelson's detective is a philanderer with anger management issues, and McConaughey's is clearly in the grips of major bouts of PTSD and depression. This doesn't stop them from doing terrific work, but it makes them fascinating characters to watch and root for.
The fact that I was a little surprised the season's score on Rotten Tomatoes is "only" 92% speaks for how much I enjoyed it. That said, enjoyment isn't quite the right word. Watching years of criminal activity be slowly uncovered in rural Louisiana leaves you feeling a good serving of dread in the pit of your stomach, for the most part.
The season has a couple of superb episode-closing moments that really sum that up, especially the first time we see a potential culprit stalking around his Bayou-overrun home, in the creepiest gas mask you could possibly design. They'll live long in the memory, but I'm going to steam ahead to the potentially underrated second season next, to see how that holds up in turn.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Don't miss this Oscar-winning drama – it just got added to Netflix
Parasite is a banger, pure and simple
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I write about streaming every day but now I'm in one of the biggest shows in the world
You can call me a Kardashian, basically
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video just added a horror movie I think everyone should watch
If you like small-scale British frights, this is for you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ is getting a new thriller series that looks pretty unmissable
Dope Thief is going to be stressful
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge series is back with a sexy twist in newest trailer
Bridgerton's next season looks amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic is based on award-winning books I absolutely loved
Murderbot could be a huge amount of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Yellowstone – Netflix has a huge new Western series to share
Ransom Canyon amps up the romance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New GTA is coming this week – but not as you might expect
Grand Theft Hamlet is nothing if not unique
By Max Freeman-Mills Published