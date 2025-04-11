I love the Murderbot books, and Apple TV+'s first trailer has me excited
Murderbot is a series I can't wait for
It's always a little scary when you see that a TV or movie adaptation is being made out of books that you love. Generations of fans have known that thrilling sense of risk, from The Lord of the Rings to Game of Thrones and The Wheel of Time. That's what I experienced when Apple TV+ confirmed it was making Murderbot.
This brashly-named series is based on a run of award-winning short novels from author Martha Wells, and while it might sound likely to be silly action-heavy fare, it's actually really quite contemplative. Now we've finally got a first full trailer for the Apple TV+ version, which has its two-episode premiere on 16 May this year.
It'll star Alexander Skarsgård in the title role as a disaffected security robot in a far-flung future, one ruled by corporations and split in different space territories. Unbeknownst to the authorities around it, this robot (or 'sec unit') has managed to get rid of its limitations and become a rogue operative, though.
Where Wells' story starts to become really unique is when it clarifies that this sec unit would rather just be left alone to watch TV and avoid human or robot contact than go on a murderous rampage, despite its name. The show looks like it's going to recreate the interiority of the robot's perspective with narration, which I think is a brilliant call (unless it's just for the trailer).
There are, of course, skeletons in the sec unit's closet that have led to its self-given name, but you'll have to wait to see what those might be. Part of what I most enjoy about Wells' books are that they're really short and digestible, but that also means I have one big question about the season – how much will it adapt?
I have a guess that we'll see at least the first couple of books in one go, since they don't cover massive amounts of ground, but I'll be tuning in for sure to find out. Once again, this really adds to the clear sense that Apple TV+ is the best streaming service for sci-fi fans, with yet another high-concept series on the way.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
