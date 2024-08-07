Disney+ prices being hiked up again – the honeymoon period for streaming is surely over

Quick Summary
Disney is raising the subscription prices for its different streaming services, including Disney+.
Prices of different plans are going up in the US by up to $2 per month from 17 October 2024.
Disney has announced a new round of price rises for its streaming services in the US. Subscription fees for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be going up on 17 October for new and existing customers.
This will impact all tiers in the region, including ad-supported plans, and although there's currently no word on price increases in other countries, such as the UK, history suggests they will follow.
Disney+ with ads will raise by $2 – from $7.99 to $9.99 per month, while the ad-free plan will cost $15.99 per month, from $13.99 as it is now.
Hulu and ESPN+ membership will see raises from $1 to $2 depending on the tier.
One way to avoid the price hike though is to pay for a year's subscription to Disney+ before the cut off date, which currently costs $139.99 for 12-months' access. That will rise to $159.99 on 17 October.
Another is to opt for a Duo Basic or Duo Premium bundle – they include Disney+ and Hulu with and without ads respectively, and won't be affected by the price rise. They'll continue to be available for $10.99 and $19.99 per month.
To sweeten the pill, Disney has announced continuous playlists for Disney+. This new feature effectively adds TV-style channels to the service, with ABC News Live and a new playlist based on preschool content due to launch first.
These will kick off on 4 September, with other planned playlists to include ones on seasonal content – such as a holidays playlist – epic stories, throwbacks, and real life.
Rather than stream shows individually, you can just start the playlist and sit back to enjoy continuous content in the specific theme.
We await news on when playlists might arrive in the UK and other regions with Disney+. We'll also bring you updates on other regional price changes as and when we hear more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
