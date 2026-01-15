Quick Summary
Following last year's Disney+ promotions on its entry-level sign-ups, until January 28 this year you can pick any of the streamer's monthly subscription packages for less (for a three-month maximum term).
That includes the top-tier Premium offering, meaning ad-free Disney+ in 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos support can be yours for £9.99 per month. That undercuts Netflix's £18.99 and Amazon's (ad-free) £11.98 equivalents.
Move over Netflix and Amazon Prime, Disney+ just dropped a January sign-up promotion that elevates its position among the best streaming services.
In the past, Disney+ has offered some pretty great promotions – the £1.99 offer in summer last year certainly springs to mind.
But this January 2026 promotion is particularly special, because it includes the full-fat Premium package, meaning 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional sound decoding additions can be yours, but for less.
The usual £14.99 price point has been slashed to £9.99, if you sign-up ahead of the January 28 deadline – so you'll need to be quick.
The price holds for up to three months of subscription, unless you cancel sooner, after which it reverts to full price – which you can see in the table below:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Promotional price
Normal full price
Disney+ Premium (no ads, 4K + Atmos)
£9.99 per month
£14.99 per month
Disney+ Standard (no ads)
£6.99 per month
£9.99 per month
Disney+ (with ads)
£3.99 per month
£5.99 per month
That's a really great price considering what Disney+ has available on its books. Favourites such as High Potential just returned for season 2, part 2; major movies also feature, with Tron: Ares premiering just last week.
Not to mention Disney+'s grip on sci-fi – its Alien: Earth series featured in our 7 best all-new sci-fi shows on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ – and full possession of the Marvel superhero world across many varied shows.
Disney+ has tonnes for youngsters, of course, as this is Disney, but it covers the full spectrum of family-friendly through to, er, not. That's all part of what's made it such a successful streaming service, though.
