Apple TV's MLS coverage has been a huge success for one small(ish) reason

Quick Summary MLS Season Pass viewership is growing – and there's a small reason why. At just 5 foot 7, superstar Lionel Messi is a small package attracting legions of fans.

If you're a football fan, you'll know that the constant back and forth over streaming is a real bug bear. In the UK, the rights to watch the beautiful game are split out over a range of different channels, with a massive amount not brought to TV at all.

One major disruptor in that space is Apple. The brand – best known for the iPhone – bought the rights to the US-top flight in 2023, giving birth to the MLS Season Pass.

That was hailed as something of a revolution. Every single match was streamed on the app, with a single, affordable price point giving users access to every aspect of the league.

Of course, with such a unique approach to delivering content, many have questioned whether or not it could work. But new figures shared by The Athletic (behind a paywall) suggest that it is.

An unnamed source in that article suggests that one million people tune in every Saturday to watch the coverage. They also mentioned a 50% increase in viewership for the playoffs from 2023 to 2024.

The big draw is no secret. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi – widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time – is a clear fan favourite. Joined at the Floridian side by former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi has helped to turn the side into one of the most fashionable in the world.

Still, the diminutive winger isn't solely responsible for the uptick. While it's no secret that he can draw a crowd, the report noted that audiences were still up for those Playoff games, even with the Inter Miami fixtures removed.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a great sign for fans of football. I've been open and vocal about wanting to see this style of streaming introduced in other places. For me, the MLS Season Pass is the ultimate example of what can be achieved in the football world when user convenience is put ahead of capitalist greed.

With just two of Apple's ten-year deal elapsed to far, I'll certainly be keeping a close eye on how the service develops in the coming years.