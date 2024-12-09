Apple TV's MLS coverage has been a huge success for one small(ish) reason

Quick Summary
MLS Season Pass viewership is growing – and there's a small reason why.
At just 5 foot 7, superstar Lionel Messi is a small package attracting legions of fans.
If you're a football fan, you'll know that the constant back and forth over streaming is a real bug bear. In the UK, the rights to watch the beautiful game are split out over a range of different channels, with a massive amount not brought to TV at all.
One major disruptor in that space is Apple. The brand – best known for the iPhone – bought the rights to the US-top flight in 2023, giving birth to the MLS Season Pass.
That was hailed as something of a revolution. Every single match was streamed on the app, with a single, affordable price point giving users access to every aspect of the league.
Of course, with such a unique approach to delivering content, many have questioned whether or not it could work. But new figures shared by The Athletic (behind a paywall) suggest that it is.
An unnamed source in that article suggests that one million people tune in every Saturday to watch the coverage. They also mentioned a 50% increase in viewership for the playoffs from 2023 to 2024.
The big draw is no secret. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi – widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time – is a clear fan favourite. Joined at the Floridian side by former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi has helped to turn the side into one of the most fashionable in the world.
Still, the diminutive winger isn't solely responsible for the uptick. While it's no secret that he can draw a crowd, the report noted that audiences were still up for those Playoff games, even with the Inter Miami fixtures removed.
It's a great sign for fans of football. I've been open and vocal about wanting to see this style of streaming introduced in other places. For me, the MLS Season Pass is the ultimate example of what can be achieved in the football world when user convenience is put ahead of capitalist greed.
With just two of Apple's ten-year deal elapsed to far, I'll certainly be keeping a close eye on how the service develops in the coming years.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
