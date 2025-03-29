Apple TV+ won the sci-fi battle, now The Studio is winning the comedy fight too
Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio, is off to a hot start
I have been really digging Apple TV+ content of late. As I see it, the streamer won the battle for best sci-fi shows – with Silo and Severance ruling the last couple of years.
Now it's got its comedy fists out once more, with Seth Rogen's The Studio series available on what's rapidly becoming what I see as the best streaming service of 2025.
Sure, Apple TV+ doesn't have the subscriber volumes of Netflix, but it sure as heck knows how to make a show. And critics have been revelling in The Studio since its release this week.
The premise is pretty straightforward: Matt Remick (Rogen), the newly-appointed head of Continental Studios, wants affirmation and approval. He just has to make a good movie – whatever 'good' is these days.
It's the usual creative endeavours clashing heads with the hard cash-making corporate vision. So can Remick break the norm and keep everyone happy? In a word, no... But that's where the comedy stems from.
First teased back in February with nothing less than diarrhetic zombies, the first trailer for The Studio was at obscene as it was hilarious – and if that's your comedy level then strap in, 'cos this series will be right up your alley.
It's far from just being South Park toilet humour levels, though, with critics loving what The Studio has to offer. Indeed, it's scored an epic 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes – and it's not often you get to see that.
With the streamer's Ted Lasso already a certain hit – and season 4 is coming – the comedy quality continues with Rogen's latest. Let's not forget Shrinking, either, showing that Apple TV+ has range when it comes to making us laugh.
It's not without competition, of course, with Disney+ being the source of High Potential – which I'm loving – but I think Apple is really racing ahead in this battle overall.
So if you're looking for a new show to tickle your funny bone, The Studio is well worth a go. The first two episodes are available now, with weekly drops following on 2 April through to 21 May, when the season concludes.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
