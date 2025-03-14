Apple TV+ has just given us the great news we've all been waiting for

Quick Summary Ted Lasso is to return for a Season 4. Apple TV+ has confirmed the commission on Instagram, with the eponymous star Jason Sudeikis also revealing that scripts are now being written.

After months of rumours, Apple has taken to Instagram to confirm that Ted Lasso is to return to its streaming service.

It posted a solitary image of a seat in the stands at Richmond FC with Lasso's name on it, plus the number four. That's a direct reference to a forthcoming Season 4 of the comedy series.

Little else has been officially revealed as yet. However, the show's star, Jason Sudeikis has revealed that he and the team are "writing Season 4 now" during an appearance of the NFL podcast, New Heights.

Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTubeListen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBwMarch 14, 2025

He also confirmed that Lasso will be coaching a women's team this time, although it's not yet clear whether that will be at Richmond or even in England.

When asked if the new team could be based in the US, he replied: "That's too many questions."

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

It is also unclear if any of the rest of the original cast could return, although (and here's a spoiler alert) the end of Season 3 did suggest that Richmond was to create its own women's team after owner Rebecca Welton agreed to a plan by Keeley Jones.

Maybe the show will be based both sides of the Atlantic, showing Lasso in charge of a US team in parallel to the creation of Richmond's? Or maybe he'll be taking over a direct rival, in a true game-changing twist.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, fans will be thrilled to learn that, no matter what, the show is coming back. It is unlikely to appear for a while, considering the scripts are only just being written, but the fact that it's on the horizon will be enough for many, for now.