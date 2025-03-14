Apple TV+ has just given us the great news we've all been waiting for
He's coming home, he's coming home, Lasso's coming home...
Quick Summary
Ted Lasso is to return for a Season 4.
Apple TV+ has confirmed the commission on Instagram, with the eponymous star Jason Sudeikis also revealing that scripts are now being written.
After months of rumours, Apple has taken to Instagram to confirm that Ted Lasso is to return to its streaming service.
It posted a solitary image of a seat in the stands at Richmond FC with Lasso's name on it, plus the number four. That's a direct reference to a forthcoming Season 4 of the comedy series.
Little else has been officially revealed as yet. However, the show's star, Jason Sudeikis has revealed that he and the team are "writing Season 4 now" during an appearance of the NFL podcast, New Heights.
Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team New episode with Jason Sudeikis!! Video drops 9:30amET on YouTubeListen early NOW on Wondery+ pic.twitter.com/XxeZ4YomBwMarch 14, 2025
He also confirmed that Lasso will be coaching a women's team this time, although it's not yet clear whether that will be at Richmond or even in England.
When asked if the new team could be based in the US, he replied: "That's too many questions."
A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)
A photo posted by on
It is also unclear if any of the rest of the original cast could return, although (and here's a spoiler alert) the end of Season 3 did suggest that Richmond was to create its own women's team after owner Rebecca Welton agreed to a plan by Keeley Jones.
Maybe the show will be based both sides of the Atlantic, showing Lasso in charge of a US team in parallel to the creation of Richmond's? Or maybe he'll be taking over a direct rival, in a true game-changing twist.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Either way, fans will be thrilled to learn that, no matter what, the show is coming back. It is unlikely to appear for a while, considering the scripts are only just being written, but the fact that it's on the horizon will be enough for many, for now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Smeg BCC12 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine review: a semi-automatic delight
The Smeg BCC12 looks the part, but how does it perform?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now try Android 16 for yourself, here's how
The latest beta from Android is now available on Pixel devices
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show looks hilarious and confusing at the same time
Government Cheese – that's quite a title
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've been waiting for this Apple TV+ show's trailer for months, and it's amazing
The Studio finally (finally) gets a real trailer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Is any big actor NOT in this new Apple TV+ series?
The Studio is rammed with talent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple Music signs a new superstar DJ... King Charles!
Find out what the King likes to spin
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV+'s new no.1 sci-fi movie is setting records for the streamer
The Gorge is doing numbers
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s best sci-fi show just smashed viewing records, too
Ted Lasso is no longer the most streamed show on Apple TV+
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV+ is getting a new thriller series that looks pretty unmissable
Dope Thief is going to be stressful
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic is based on award-winning books I absolutely loved
Murderbot could be a huge amount of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published