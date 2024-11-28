Apple TV+ shocker – highly-anticipated big name sequel has been cancelled

Quick Summary The director of Wolfs has confirmed that plans for a sequel for Apple TV+ are dead. However, he claims that contrary to recent rumours, it was his decision rather than Apple's.

Apple will not be producing a sequel to its blockbuster movie Wolfs, as confirmed by its writer / director Jon Watts.

Even though the first movie starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt has proved a big success for the streaming service, there will be no Wolfs 2 – not on Apple TV+ anyway.

Watts told Deadline that he decided to return the advance Apple paid him to write the sequel after losing faith with the firm. He explained that the speedy release of Wolfs onto Apple TV+ was not what was agreed: "Their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion," he said.

"I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world. I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel."

However, having included the sequel announcement in the press release for Wolfs, the director decided to withdraw his work: "I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel. I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press.

"But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner."

Wolfs is the most streamed movie to have appeared on the platform, so the clamour for a sequel has been rife – not least because the first film leaves things open for a follow-up (no spoilers).

Sadly though, that is now unlikely to happen unless Watts can retain the rights and pitch it elsewhere. Somehow, we think that might be tricky as the Apple production as it's very possible the Cupertino company would need to give its permission too. And it doesn't seem like Watts and Apple have parted as the best of friends.