Apple TV+ shocker – highly-anticipated big name sequel has been cancelled

Quick Summary
The director of Wolfs has confirmed that plans for a sequel for Apple TV+ are dead.
However, he claims that contrary to recent rumours, it was his decision rather than Apple's.
Apple will not be producing a sequel to its blockbuster movie Wolfs, as confirmed by its writer / director Jon Watts.
Even though the first movie starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt has proved a big success for the streaming service, there will be no Wolfs 2 – not on Apple TV+ anyway.
Watts told Deadline that he decided to return the advance Apple paid him to write the sequel after losing faith with the firm. He explained that the speedy release of Wolfs onto Apple TV+ was not what was agreed: "Their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion," he said.
"I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world. I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel."
However, having included the sequel announcement in the press release for Wolfs, the director decided to withdraw his work: "I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel. I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press.
"But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner."
Wolfs is the most streamed movie to have appeared on the platform, so the clamour for a sequel has been rife – not least because the first film leaves things open for a follow-up (no spoilers).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sadly though, that is now unlikely to happen unless Watts can retain the rights and pitch it elsewhere. Somehow, we think that might be tricky as the Apple production as it's very possible the Cupertino company would need to give its permission too. And it doesn't seem like Watts and Apple have parted as the best of friends.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Did Apple TV+ just drop the most star-studded trailer of all time?
The Studio looks like it'll have basically everyone in it
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 Apple TV+ shows to watch after Slow Horses
Looking for another crime drama to get your teeth into? Check out these recommendations.
By Brian Comber Published
-
The best Halloween horror movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ right now
Want a spooky watch for Halloween this year? Here are the best horror movies on three of the biggest streaming platforms out there.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Apple TV show just got a trailer ahead of huge Season 2
Severance is a mind-bending marvel, and I can't wait for next season - now its first full trailer has whetted my appetite. hee
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple gives all Slow Horses fans a treat after the epic season 4 finale
The hit spy show is coming back for at least two more seasons
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ is getting its first Vision Pro-only movie – I think it looks amazing
Could this win over Vision Pro sceptics?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime just got a great upgrade option that sci-fi fans will love
Amazon is making Apple TV+ available as an add-on, which is ideal for fans of quality content
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Apple TV's most exciting sci-fi hits just got an incredible new trailer
Silo was a huge critical success – and now it's back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published