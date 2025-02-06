I wish this Amy Schumer movie didn't exist – but it's already Netflix's new no.1

It was only yesterday that I was writing about a Jason Statham movie that I didn't realise even existed – but today the Netflix chart has a brand new entry that, well, I wish didn't exist at all, frankly. And critics agree, lambasting Amy Schumer's latest R-rated comedy.

Kinda Pregnant is about a woman, Lainy Newton, whose plans to settle down regrettably fall apart. But rather than pulling herself back together in a sensible fashion, she instead decides to put on a fake baby bump – not being pregnant at all, as you could likely guess from the movie's title.

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's not taken even kinda long for Kinda Pregnant to hit the Netflix no.1 spot in the charts – it was released on 5 February, and within 24 hours it's risen to the top. But it's sunk to the bottom in polls, with the Rotten Tomatoes critics' score a lowly 17%. That follows on from Schumer's other recent Netflix Original, Unfrosted, which was also poorly received.

Too many clangers in a row has furthered criticism: "Schumer’s style -- force and exaggeration, pushing boundaries to sometimes hilarious ends -- may have reached its limit," reads The Guardian's review. Roger Ebert, meanwhile, says that "Pretty much everyone in this movie is annoying all the time." Yeesh.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

If you're a mega-fan, however, and want some silly, schlocky throwaway rom-com action that's liberally peppered with swearwords, then Kinda Pregnant might be just for you. Newton does indeed find her ideal man, Josh Lewis, played by The Last Man on Earth's Will Forte – and you can easily guess where things go from there.

It's competitive to be seen as the best streaming service out there right now, but Netflix seems to have made some questionable commissions of late in my view. There is hope on the horizon, though, with The Electric State, due in March, recently teasing yet more of the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown-starring sci-fi epic. Until then, I'll be burying myself in Severance on Apple TV+ and pretending Kinda Pregnant doesn't exist...