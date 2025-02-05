Netflix's unreal new sci-fi movie gets a dreamy sneak peek

Regardless of which of the best streaming services on the market you're subscribed to, there's a good chance that it's pumping out fun sci-fi shows and movies. The genre has become a total blockbuster for the streaming age, and every streamer seems to compete to impress fans of the genre.
For Netflix, its next big movie is a definite continuation of that aim, looking to introduce viewers to a vibrant new post-apocalyptic world: The Electric State. It's been in the works for a long time, and arrives on 14 March, but the movie just got a sneak peek as part of Netflix's look ahead at what 2025 holds on the platform.
The movie is based on artist Simon Stalenhag's book of the same name, which isn't so much a firm narrative as a vibes-based mood piece, but it looks like it's taken things in a much more action-comedy direction. Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown star as unlikely allies making their way across the wrecked wastes of America.
Their world was torn apart by a conflict with robots years ago, but when I say "robots" it's probably worth checking out the sneak peek embedded above so that you don't get confused. We're not talking about Terminator-style humanoids, but instead oddly-proportioned fairground-style caricatures that look like they could each be pretty memorable.
The film is the latest high-budget collaboration between Netflix and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who rose to such global prominence thanks to steering the Avengers ship through some of its biggest blockbuster successes. Whether their output for Netflix has ever matched that quality is debatable – since few people would probably claim The Gray Man was an unqualified success.
There's plenty of promise here, though, and one of the big boasts for The Electric State is its list of actors voicing robots: Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk. That's an unreal cast, quite frankly, even if they will be vocals-only.
There's still well over a month until the movie's actually out, though, so we'll have to see whether this is the final teaser Netflix releases before then. I'd bet on a launch trailer a couple of days before it arrives, to really whip people up a bit more.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
AceBeam P20 review: A skinny flashlight that packs a mighty punch
Feel the force and slice the night with this light sabre, which has a range of over a kilometre
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Apple Invites is ready for your next party
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
I need Netflix's new thriller now – at least it's almost here
Apple Cider Vinegar is finally about to stream
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new trailer for 2025 has honestly overwhelmed me
There's too much content!
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new series wants to be 300, but can it compete?
House of David is a bit of a weird one for the streamer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's best thriller series is back with a bang in new trailer
The White Lotus is a sensation
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in February: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
These shows and movies are massive additions
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix gets a hidden feature update that makes life so much simpler
This new feature is especially great if you watch on your phone or tablet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Prime Video this February: the 5 best new shows and movies
Don't miss these new additions to Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's new rom-com looks heartbreaking and hilarious all at once
Love You To Death has some real charm
By Max Freeman-Mills Published