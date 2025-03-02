Amazon Prime's new no.1 is Rotten Tomatoes' worst sci-fi movie of 2024

Borderlands movie
Now that I've finished my late-coming watch of Silo S2 on Apple TV+ and Severance is on a weekly schedule only, I've recently been exploring the best streaming services on a wider basis. So when I logged into Amazon Prime Video to watch a Liam Neeson movie that I didn't realise existed prior to last week, I was surprised by the streamer's no.1 movie.

Sure, Borderlands is a sci-fi, but it's also the worst-rated Rotten Tomatoes movie of 2024, with a meagre 10% positive rating – yikes! That takes some doing, as even in the midst of last year I recall when Madame Webb came to Netflix and the internet lost its mind – because that movie is rated just 12% on the aggregator site.

Given the success of videogame adaptations as movies in 2024, it was clear that everyone expected Borderlands to be a shoo-in. With Eli Roth at the helm as director, plus a big-name Hollywood cast, it had all the ingredients of a sure-fire success. But it massively mis-fired – as it was horribly mis-cast and didn't feel true to the game.

I can see why people were left scratching their heads: Cate Blanchett takes the lead role, as Lilith, but frankly is old enough to play her would-be mother. That's nothing against Cate, who is clearly brilliant, that's entirely against her mis-casting in the role – and her talent being wasted here. Same applies to Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Dr. Patricia Tannis.

Borderlands movie
Borderlands was never going to have the nuanced acting of The Last of Us, but it doesn't even succeed comedically where the likes of Fallout was such a winner. Time Magazine sums it up succinctly: "Right as Hollywood has started to learn how to successfully adapt games for the screen, Borderlands arrives as a reminder of how not to do it."

However, it's always worth noting that scathing critics' reviews don't always reflect that of viewers. Indeed, with Rotten Tomatoes' viewer rating at 49%, not everyone hated it. And given that Amazon Prime Video viewers are flocking to watch, there's clearly huge interest around the movie – which is only topped by the service's no.1 show, Reacher, which nobody ever doubted would take the true top slot.

