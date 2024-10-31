Amazon Prime this November: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch

This time of year is always a really busy one for Amazon - it has to keep all its usual plates spinning while also building up to Black Friday at the end of November. That means that for Prime Video it'll be another month full of new releases and additions to its back catalogue.

If you're a Prime subscriber wondering what's coming to the service in November 2024, we've done the hard work for you. Below you'll find a list of five highlights that we've harvested from the many, many new additions on the way, so that you can add them to your watchlist. Read on for the best new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.

My Old Ass

My Old Ass | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 7 November

There's nothing like a bit of light time travel - although this offbeat comedy doesn't quite lean into astrophysics to make it all hard and logical. Rather, it's a charming-looking coming-of-age movie about a girl at a pivotal time in her life who comes face to face with her older self.

Magic, imagination or any other explanation might be in the full movie, but My Old Ass looks like a really touching exploration of how we feel about our pasts, and whether we'd actually change things if we had the chance. After all, you never know which experiences might be special until you have them.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel Honey Bunny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 7 November

If you're on the lookout for some fun, sprightly action, then Amazon's continually-expanding Citadel universe is on hand with another series. Honey Bunny moves the action to India this time, and looks like it'll be a bit less grim and dark than the recent Diana series under the same umbrella.

Crucially, it's also clear that there will be fights, shootouts, car chases and plot twists at every turn, which is just what we come to this sort of slightly silly series for. Hopefully it can bring some great choreography to the table to make for some genuinely memorable encounters.

Cross

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 14 November

Amazon's had a big hit in the form of Reacher, based on Lee Child's iconic character, and now it's cueing up another famous novel series' detective. James Patterson's Alex Cross is the hero in Cross, cleaning up the streets one case at a time - with a much darker and seedier tone.

Expect fewer huge fights and set-pieces, and more intricate plotting and mysteries, as Cross figures out labyrinthine crimes with logic and deduction. That doesn't mean there won't be some great action at moments, though.

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday 21 November

A revival of a truly iconic movie, albeit one that actually didn't do all that brilliantly with critics, Amazon has reimagined Cruel Intentions as a glossy series, full of repulsive characters that we'll get to know in gritty detail over its course. It lays out a world of sororities and fraternities where anything goes.

That includes creepy, sexy games – like the one at the heart of the main plot, which sees a spoiled sorority queen promise her step-brother a rotten favour if he successfully seduces a pure new student. This should be bawdy, hair-raising fun.

Civil War

Civil War | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday 21 November

Prime Video is often the best streaming service for movies that only left cinemas recently, and Civil War is a great example - a film that garnered great reviews and provoked a lot of discussion when it came out earlier this year. It's available to rent and buy already, but should hit Prime Video for included streaming at the end of November.

When it does, anyone who's interested in war movies should check it out for its really novel perspective. This is basically a film about conflict journalism, rather than war itself, which the trailers don't make super clear, but with that in mind, it's a pretty terrific experience that deserves to be seen on one of the best TVs on the market.