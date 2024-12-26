Keeping the kids entertained is no easy feat. No sooner have you set up what seems like the best game ever, they're already fighting, bored, or asking you to play a different one.

So, if you're desperately seeking a couple of hours where you can get something done without hearing the words 'mum', 'dad', 'I'm bored' or 'I want a snack', let us draw your attention to some of the best movies available on the best streaming services this Christmas period.

We've deliberately avoided recommending all Christmas movies – as the school holidays last for two weeks at this time of year, and Christmas is only one of those days. With that in mind, here are 5 films that will see you through the entire break, while giving you a break too.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl official trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

The BBC might've given the kids the best Christmas present of all this year, bringing Wallace & Gromit back to the big screen with a new adventure. The feature-length film, Vengeance Most Fowl, landed at 6:10pm (GMT) on Christmas Day.

Wallace has created a pre-programmed 'smart gnome' called Norbot, designed to help with gardening tasks and 'gnome improvements'. As is usually the case with Wallace's inventions though, the smart gnome isn't all it's cracked up to be. It appears to develop an evil mind of its own and events start to spiral out of control.

That's not helped by the release of criminal penguin Feathers McGraw – who has been locked up since 1993's short, The Wrong Trousers. With an evil gnome and a calculating penguin's revenge to contend with, it's up to Gromit to save the day and ensure Wallace can keep giving us those whacky inventions.

Inside Out 2

INSIDE OUT | New UK Trailer | Official Disney UK - YouTube Watch On

We can always count on Disney's Pixar to deliver when it comes to keeping the kids entertained – and Inside Out 2 doesn't just entertain, it teaches important lessons when it comes to emotions and growing up too.

If your kids haven't seen the original Inside Out, then it's worth them watching that one first. The movie animates five core emotions into cute and lovable characters (even, somehow, Anger) and focuses on how they work together – or not together, as is sometimes the case.

Inside Out 2 expands on those five core emotions, adding Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment to the mix, as the lead character – Riley – heads into teenage years and off to high school. Pixar does a superb job of helping kids understand different emotions – but it's not only for the kids, as there's lots for adults to be entertained by here too.

That Christmas

That Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix

Based on the trilogy of books by Richard Curtis – the author who also gave us Love Actually, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and A Funeral – That Christmas is Curtis' first step into animation. It's a superb watch that first landed on Netflix on 4 December – just in time for the festive season – but it doesn't have to be Christmas to enjoy it. So now the big day is behind us, the kids can still watch and enjoy.

Similar to Love Actually, but in an animated style, it follows a series of entwined stories, covering love and loneliness, and friends and family over Christmas. Plenty goes wrong, there are a lot of turkeys (and we mean a lot), and Santa naturally gets stuck in a chimney. The ending is a delight, and the kids will undoubtedly be glued to the TV for the duration.

Paddington 2

Paddington Is Back | PADDINGTON 2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix

You really can't beat the brown bear in the red hat, and Paddington 2 is just brilliant. There is the original Paddington to consider too, of course, so we're giving you two for one again here – and ahead of the third instalment, Paddington in Peru, coming to streaming presumably in 2025.

Paddington 2 is a must-watch for both kids and adults. It sees our favourite bear getting a job to save enough money to buy a book for Aunt Lucy from Mr Gruber's antique store – only for that book to be stolen.

Paddington is mistaken as the culprit, which lands him – and the marmalade sandwich under his hat – in jail. Even the toughest criminals can't resist his charm and innocence, however, and before you know it Paddington has made the unlikeliest of pals. It's the perfect watch – and netted a stellar 99% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes too.

Angry Birds 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Angry Birds might have started out as a game on your phone, but it's so much more than that these days. The second film – Angry Birds 2: The Movie – came out in 2019, and with a third film due to be released, it seems only right to catch up on what the birds and pigs have been up to.

Living on different islands and going about their business, Red is visited by Leonard, one of the green pigs, suggesting they put their differences aside and team up to take on a new enemy.

There's a new ice-covered island and some very angry birds – yes, angrier than the other birds – who are hatching a plan to use a weapon to destroy the current homes of the less angry birds and pigs.

The smartest and best angry birds and pigs come up with a plan to infiltrate the new island and eliminate the weapon to make sure they can continue living happily. It's good fun – and for the adults watching it's a great nostalgic watch too.