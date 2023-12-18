7 of the best Christmas movies and where to stream them

It's that time of year, folks. With the festive season well and truly upon us, it's time to indulge in all things Christmas. You might have already bought the turkey. You'll probably have a nicely decorated tree, and might have even taken the festive feeling outside to boot.

But one thing you need to complete the puzzle is a good Christmas film. Whether you're looking for a timeless gem, a modern classic in the making or something so bad it's good, we've got you covered here. And good news – you no longer need a huge DVD collection. With the best streaming services offering wide arrays of movies, you can get them all through your TV.

As this is being written, we are seven days away from the big day – so here are seven of the best Christmas flicks and where you can find them.

1. How the Grinch stole Christmas

If you're only going to watch one film over the festive season, this has to be it. The classic – featuring Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen – sees the small town of Whoville encounter the green-faced menace of the Grinch.

Will the town be able to enjoy their Christmas, or can the Grinch ruin it all? You'll find out when you stream it on either Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

2. Love Actually

Christmas is a brilliant time of year for romance. The chill in the air, the blanket of snow on the ground – it all makes for a great time to be with the people you love.

If you need a film to match that sappy vibe, Love Actually is the one for you. It's already been on in my house this year, and I'd be surprised if it's the last time I see it. You can get in on it too, with streaming on NOW and Sky TV.

3. Elf

Let's face it, it's not yet Christmas if you haven't seen Elf, is it? The Will Ferrell classic sees Buddy the Elf travel to New York City in search of his biological father.

Just about everything you can imagine when an Elf takes to the big city ensues. And if you want to see more, you can find it on NOW and Sky TV.

4. Home Alone

Oh, it's a real classic this one. As the McCallister clan leave for a holiday in France, they left one thing behind – their youngest son, Kevin. Home alone, the youngster takes it upon himself to keep the family home safe from a duo of opportunistic burgalars.

If you're itching to see how it plays out, head over to Disney Plus, where you can stream the film this Christmas.

5. Arthur Christmas

If you're a longtime T3 reader, you're probably a tech fan. And if that's the case, Arthur Christmas is the movie for you. This modern animation showcases the high-tech operation which allows Santa to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

If you're keen to see how it's done – and witness a little Christmas miracle along the way – stream this animated movie on Sky and NOW.

6. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Bah Humbug! While we're itching to see other classic movies Muppetified, for now, we only have this Christmas classic. There, Ebeneezer Scrooge is taken taken on a supernatural ride to try and instill some festive cheer.

Of course, Kermit, Miss Piggy and co. are all in line for added personality, too. If you want to see the story unfold, head over to Disney Plus.

7. Jack Frost

While the rest of the team at T3 Towers today have assured me this is one of the worst Christmas films around, it was always my Mum's favourite. Therefore, it's a classic to me. And what a film it is, anyway!

Touring musician, Jack Frost, is magically turned into a snowman, where he connects with his son. But what happens when the weather changes? Find out on Amazon Prime Video.