Hints & Tips

To get started with NordVPN, you’ll need to sign up for an account. This keeps all your subscription details, features and other information all in one place. For easier VPN usage, you can download the NordVPN mobile app on your Android and iOS devices. The app is easy to use, offers quick speeds and security, plus has all your renewal and account settings.

NordVPN is extremely affordable but still runs regular deals on its plans. For a limited time in March, the NordVPN 2-year subscription plan comes at a discounted price and comes with a free gift. For more deals, NordVPN offers student and youth discounts. Students can get 15% off with Student Beans and 18-26 year olds get 15% off with Youth Discount.

If you’re already a NordVPN user, you can refer a friend and get 1 month free. The more people you refer, the more free months you get and as far as we can tell, there’s no limit!

FAQs

How do I order with NordVPN? To order with NordVPN, sign up for an account, select the plan you want and follow the payment instructions.

What’s the NordVPN returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your service, you can claim a refund within 30 days of purchase. To start a refund, you’ll need to contact the NordVPN team to explain your issues. Once this has been resolved, a refund will be issued as per the NordVPN 30 day money back guarantee.

What payment methods are available? NordVPN accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, AmazonPay and Sofort. You can also pay through iTunes and cryptocurrency.

Do I need a NordVPN account? Yes. To buy a subscription, you’ll need a NordVPN account to keep all your renewal and plan information in one place and to use the service.

How many devices can I use simultaneously with NordVPN? You can connect 6 devices up to one NordVPN account. If you connect the devices to the same server, you’ll have to choose different VPN protocols so make sure you look into this when you add your devices.

How do I upgrade my NordVPN plan? To upgrade your NordVPN, log in to your account and click ‘Change Plan’. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to select the plan you want and sort out your payments.

What applications are compatible with NordVPN? NordVPN is currently available on the following operating systems: Windows, Android, Android TV, Linux, iOS, macOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi and Fire TV Sticks.

Can I buy NordVPN in retail stores? NordVPN can be bought at trusted retail stores including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Newegg, Office Depot, Harvey Norman and more.

How do I contact the NordVPN customer service team? To contact NordVPN, you’ll need to visit the NordVPN help centre. Here, you can send the team an email or start a live chat with them.

How to use NordVPN discount codes

1. Find the NordVPN discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 NordVPN discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Select the NordVPN subscription you want and you’ll be taken to the checkout.

3. Underneath the order summary on the right hand side of the page, you’ll see a link that says ‘Got A Coupon?’ Click this, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

Why would you use a VPN?

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN is regarded as the best online VPN service for speed and security. Having been in operation for 10 years, NordVPN has reached over 5,600 servers in 59 countries. If you’re not the best with technology or not familiar with what a VPN is, you might be wondering why you’d use one. Here, we’ll explain what a VPN is and what it’s used for.

VPN stands for virtual private network. It’s a tool or service that extends your private network across a public network and enables you to send and receive data across these networks. In general, it’s the best way to conceal your activity online as your data is encrypted which means third parties, ISPs and governments can’t see what you download, the services you use and the websites you visit.

So why would you want to do this and how are VPNs typically used? Overall, VPNs are all about privacy. In particular, NordVPN protects your privacy and prevents others from monitoring your activity and communications. It keeps your location private and allows you to switch between multiple server locations.

Another main reason people use VPNs is because you can access websites in different regions of the world. We’ve all heard the phrase “I can’t watch that show on Netflix because it’s only on the US version”. With a VPN, you can access multiple platforms including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime so you can unlock and watch more shows. VPNs can be used on multiple devices and across multiple platforms, so you can use it on your phone, tablet or computer and with whatever operating system you use.

How safe are VPNs?

(Image credit: NordVPN)

One aspect of VPNs that people tend to get a bit nervous about is security. While VPNs are marketed around being very secure and protecting your identity, information and IP address, the internet is never without bugs or threats. Many VPNs (and especially NordVPN) work extremely hard to keep your devices secure and protected against cybersecurity threats. NordVPN has multiple features in place to keep your account secure and protected but there are also things that you can do too.

NordVPN has its Threat Protection feature which once you enable it in your settings, it makes your browsing safer and smoother. It neutralises any cyber threats like bad websites and downloads or trackers before any of it does any damage to your device or data. If you land on a dodgy site or download something bad, this can still have an effect on your device. In general you should avoid doing this and think about installing antivirus software and firewalls alongside your VPN to keep yourself extra safe while browsing online.

Another great security feature from NordVPN is it provides you with a secure and encrypted tunnel for online traffic, meaning you get private access to the internet. This ‘tunnel’ can’t be seen or accessed by anyone else and it protects your real location and IP address. Again, you should be careful with what sites you look at and what you click on but with NordVPN, they keep your devices secure and make browsing the internet more flexible and stress free.