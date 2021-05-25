Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: still the best workout shoes for lifting, HIIT and anything in between

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review TL;DR: still the best workout shoes on the market, although not the most stylish.

As you might have guessed, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 is the updated version of the Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 and makes these already great workout shoes even better. The individual updates might be small but they all add up to create the best workout shoes on the market today.

Without going off topic too much, if you're interested in Under Armour – and you really should be – check out other Under Armour shoe reviews we have here on T3, including the Under Armour HOVR Apex 2 review and the Under Armour FLOW Velociti Wind review, the latter being running shoes but you never know, you might need one of those too soon.

But back to Under Armour TriBase Reign 3: what makes it good? What are the updates? Why should you buy it? Let's find out.

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3: price and availability

The Under Armour TriBase Reign 2 is available now for a recommended retail price of £105 / $120 / AU$170. The shoes come in a variety of colourways and these might differ from one country to another. The Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 can be purchased directly from Under Armour US / Under Armour UK / Under Armour Australia and selected third party retailers such as SportsShoes.com .

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: design and ergonomics

The Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 features a lot of the technology previously used in the TriBase Reign 2, including the external heel counter for added stability at the rear of the foot and the full-length Micro G foam midsole. This foam is used in other UA shoes, including some of the basketball shoes and is said to be lighter and 'sleeker' than traditional foams used in similar footwear. It's great for cushioning landing and to help with take offs, like when you box jump.

And, of course, the UA TriBase that's essentially the way the sole 'breaks' in certain areas. In theory, the triangular base of the shoes encourages your feet to move in a certain way which improves ground contact and provides just the right amount of flexibility during lifts.

The 'engineered' mesh upper with knit bootie construction makes the TriBase Reign 3 comfortable to wear. The upper feels less thick, compared to the Reign 2, thanks to the overlays that provide abrasion protection during certain exercises such as rope climb. The aforementioned knit bootie construction is super comfortable and thanks to the padding just under the ankle, it feels secure too.

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: aesthetics

The Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 is certainly not the most aesthetically pleasing workout shoe I've ever seen which is a bit weird as Under Armour generally has the wackiest looking shoes, including the aforementioned Velociti Wind but also stuff like the HOVR Machina 2. It's not like it's a terrible looking shoe but it's nothing too special to look at either.

The colourways are generally muted, either dark or light, but I definitely wouldn't have a second look at the TriBase Reign 3 if I saw one in the gym, that is if I even had a look at it the first place. The highlights are not bad but I would like to see some patterns, especially on the upper. As much as I 'm not the biggest fan of the Nike Metcon 6, I do like the way they look.

Maybe if you dressed up in UA gear the shoes would look better, the press images on the UA website certainly make it look that way. But then again, you wouldn't want to be that person who walks around in the gym wearing UA from head to toe, as great as the brand's shorts and tops are.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: workout performance

Just like its predecessor, the Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 is an absolute workhorse of a shoe and will help you perform better in whatever type of workout you prefer doing. CrossFit? No problem. HIIT? Sure. HEavy lifting? Absolutely!

Probably the only thing I wouldn't recommend the TriBase Reign 3 for is cardio workouts, but for lighter sessions on the treadmill the Micro G foam will work just fine. Sprinters need not apply.

Given the nature of the shoes, it's more suited for rowing machine sessions and rope climbs/box jumps/barbell snatches, all of which it will do perfectly fine. The TriBase Reign 3 has a sturdy design and will withstand some serious abuse, although you might not want to drop dumbbells or kettlebells on your feet when wearing them. Rubbing the upper against rope is fine but it's not a metal plated safety shoe, mind.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: verdict

What can I say? I love the Under Armour TriBase Reign 3, just like I loved the TriBase Reign 2. The Reign 3 inherits most of the best qualities of its predecessor and improves on some to make it even more appealing than ever before.

That said, I would've loved to see even more improvements, especially considering all the high tech shoes and gear UA released recently: it's a bit weird that the Reign 3 only received smaller updates. The shoes are also not the most aesthetically pleasing either, at least if you're after workout shoes that has a bit of style going on for them.

At the end of the day, you'll need workout shoes to enable you to perform better in the gym and won't fall apart after a more intense workout session, and the Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 does just that. It's robust, comfortable and damn resilient: just buy them already.

Under Armour TriBase Reign 3 review: also consider

If you're looking for something less robust, give the Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3 a try. These amazing minimalist, barefoot-style shoes are flexible, comfortable and provide excellent grip during workouts. Perfect for lifting sessions, although it might need some getting used to if you never tried barefoot shoes before.

With a stable platform for lifting and sure-footed grip for hardcore aerobic exercises, such as mountain climbers and burpees, the Nike Free X Metcon 2 prove themselves as the perfect accompaniment to any sweaty gym session. These shoes are a superb option for anyone taking their strength training and weight-lifting fairly seriously.