Should I buy the SecretLab Titan SoftWeave Fabric Gaming Chair?

When you invest in one of the best gaming chairs, you’re not doing it for the occasional soiree into casual gaming. You want something that’s built to keep you comfortable and fully supported for long gaming sessions. We’ve all used the wrong seat for such an experience, and your back always pays the price. You need something with premium from the build right through to the stitching.

Enter the SecretLab Titan SoftWeave Fabric Gaming Chair, a premium piece of furniture designed to support the entire body with proper lumbar support. Its SoftWeave fabric makes it incredibly comfortable to use, even for long sessions of League of Legends of Call of Duty: Warzone. It comes with its own toolkit for on-the-fly adjustments. Its easily one of the best chairs of the year.

SecretLab Titan SoftWeave: why buy it in brief

The SecretLab Titan is big on everything: comfort; size: features: price; you name it. It’s the larger upgrade to the SecretLab Omega (a great gaming chair in its own right) bringing together every premium feature SecretLab has at its considerable disposal. From high-end leather (designed to be extra durable), adjustable lumbar support (to help keep you comfortable even during long Twitch streams) and an enhanced resting position courtesy of SecretLab’s very own 4D armrests.

It’s certainly on the high end of the gaming chair spectrum – expect to pay around £400 on a good day – but the features you get for your money make this an investment that will keep you supported, comfortable and looking like a pro when you next stream your favourite game or party up with friends for a round of Fall Guys.

SecretLab Titan SoftWeave: specs

When we said the SecretLab Titan is big, we mean /big/. It weighs in at a heft 130kg with a height of 175-200cm (depending on how you adjust the chair). There’s a choice of four different upholstery types (more on those below), a set of 4D multidirectional armrests, a high-grade recline capability (from 85° to 165°) and a sleek aluminium base.

The 2020 Series version features a sturdy steel frame, with SecretLab’s very own Cold Cure foam for extra comfort across the entire chair. And with a chunky seat depth of 50cm, there’s plenty of cushioning to keep you comfortable even when you’re perched on the edge of your seat trying to clutch a close match of Valorant.

SecretLab Titan SoftWeave: features

As you can imagine, the SecretLab Titan has plenty of features to catch the eye and turn the head. First there’s the choice of material, which comes in three varieties – the aforementioned SoftWeave (which offers a breathable yet durable fabric texture), NAPA leather (an ultra-luxurious leather often used for automobile upholstery and boutique bags) and PRIME 2.0 PU leather (which is four times more durable than regular PU leather).

Then there’s its armrests. We know, armrests aren’t the most exciting of features, but SecretLab has gone all out of this one with the inclusion of its 4D armrests. Upgraded with a new internal mechanism – allowing for angling in multiple directions - for improve durability and easier adjustment, the SecretLab Titan with give you all the support you need and help reduce the risk of carpal tunnel.

SecretLab Titan SoftWeave: what else there is to know

As we mentioned in our hands-on review, the SecretLab Titan is all about the depth of its customisation. A single lever on the right-hand side of the chair enables you to adjust the tilt of the chair’s back from an upright position to a near horizontal angle (perfect for simulating a nap on a first-class flight), while an easy to access paddle helps adjust the height of the chair through a smooth hydraulic piston.

It really can’t be overstated how the combination of machine stitching and the softness of the SoftWeave combine to make a truly enjoyable gaming seat. Even taller users will be able to spend long periods gaming, working in graphic design suites or simply doing their day job from home without fear of carpal tunnel or a sore back. And with a comprehensive set of instructions included, you’ll have your new chair assembled and ready for use in no time.

SecretLab Titan SoftWeave: alternatives to consider

The world of gaming chairs is a very competitive place, so there are lots of alternatives to the impressive SecretLab Titan. The NobleChairs Epic Series Real Leather Chair delivers a solid design and a high-quality build construction that’s comfortable to use even for longer periods. It is quite a large design, so you’ll need to make sure you have space in your office/gaming setup to accommodate it.

Then there’s the GTPlayer Gaming Chair, which delivers a much more affordable option when you want high-end features that don’t sink your bank balance. It boasts a smooth bonded leather finish, extra back and neck pillows and a 90-150° position for reclining and rocking.

