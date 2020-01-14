You can now pre-order James Bond's new watch from No Time To Die at Goldsmiths

Last month Omega revealed the watch that will be strapped to James Bond's wrist in No Time to Die, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition.

The watch has instantly become a classic, with Omega working closely on the development of Bond's watch with Daniel Craig and the filmmakers.

Now you can pre-order the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition in the UK at Goldsmiths and comes with a free Wolf watch winder. The watch is priced at £6,520 ($9,200 in the US).

If you add the watch to your basket and go to checkout, Goldsmiths states the expected delivery is between 10 and 12 weeks, but obviously, the earlier you order, the quicker it'll arrive.

Check out the link below:

Looking for a little more information on the watch? Omega has used Grade 2 Titanium for the case and bracelet, and the watch has been purposefully built with Bond's military needs in mind.

For this watch, Omega has introduced an aluminium dial which replicates the aged brown 'tropical' hue that certain vintage dials turn over time. The aluminium bezel ring of this watch also features the same colour shade.

(Image credit: Omega)

The timepiece also features special new doming of the sapphire-crystal glass has also created a slightly slimmer watch than the standard Seamaster Diver 300M models.

On the caseback, you’ll find a series of numbers, which follow the format for genuine military-issue watches. “0552” is a naval code-number, with “923 7697” being the number for a divers’ watch. The letter “A” signifies a watch with a screw-in crown, while “007” is, of course, James Bond’s iconic agent number. Finally, the number “62” refers to the year of the very first James Bond film.

Image 1 of 5 No mister Bond, I expect you to dial… (Image credit: Omega) Image 2 of 5 Dial Another Day (Image credit: Omega) Image 3 of 5 Tomorrow Never Dials (Image credit: Omega) Image 4 of 5 Live and Let Dial (Image credit: Omega) Image 5 of 5 Dr. NATO (Image credit: Omega)

The new watch is completed by a NAIAD LOCK caseback, which keeps all of the engravings in correct alignment.

Inside, it is driven the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, which has achieved the industry’s highest standards of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance.

Daniel Craig describes the inspiration behind the watch, “When working with Omega, we decided that a lightweight watch would be key for a military man like 007. I also suggested some vintage touches and colours to give the watch a unique edge. The final piece looks incredible.”

The good news? Unlike previous years, this model won't be a limited edition.

The model will join Omega's current collection from February, and will be available with either a titanium mesh bracelet, or a striped NATO strap with 007 engraved on the loop.

It will be delivered in an exclusive brown fabric pouch and comes with OMEGA’s full 5-year warranty.

This watch can also be glimpsed in the new No Time To Die trailer, check it out below:

No Time To Die is set to arrive in cinemas in April 2020.

Liked this?