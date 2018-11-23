Xbox One X deals: 1TB white console with Fallout 76 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey bundle gets CRAZY Black Friday price cut

If you've had your eye on the lush white Xbox One X gaming console then this sweet bundle deal from Amazon for Black Friday is definitely worth a look.

You get the 1TB white Xbox One X console itself along with three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live, as well as a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76, for only £399.99.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

T3 loved the Xbox One X on review, praising its awesome native 4K gaming power and advanced Ultra HD Blu-ray player. We also had buckets of fun stabbing things in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with its neat mix of "full-scale naval battles, real-time exploration and RPG questing."

T3's favourite Xbox One S deal (UK)

Microsoft Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 bundle | now £179 (was £249.99)

Holy hell! Now this is the Xbox One S deal to end all Xbox One S deals. Currys is currently offering the Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray drive-packing Xbox One S gaming console, along with copy of awesome open-world racer Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, and Project Cars 2 for just £179. That's a massive £70.99 price reduction off its regular price, and simply insane value for money. These are going to go fast, very fast.View Deal

T3's favourite Xbox One X deal (UK)

T3's favourite Xbox One console deals (US)

Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle | $429 at Amazon (was $499)

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with the most powerful console in the world for the same price as the system on its own. However, you can save $70 off that price when you buy this awesome deal through Amazon.View Deal

More great Black Friday Xbox One deals (UK)

1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | £169.99 at Amazon

We liked the Xbox One S on review here at T3, and we loved Forza Horizon 4 on review, too, making this in our eyes a very attractive Black Friday bundle deal. The fact that the Xbox One S also comes rocking a 4K, UHD Blu-ray drive, too, is a very welcome bonus. Only £169.99 over at Amazon.View Deal

1TB Xbox One S | Battlefield V | now £199.99 at ShopTo's ebay store

This deal is identical to the one directly above but bundles in the excellent FPS shooter Battlefield V Deluxe Edition instead of Forza. 29 have already sold, so again we advise you to move fast if you like the look of this Black Friday deal.View Deal

1TB Xbox One S | 2 controllers | £179.99 at Argos

While this bundle is available at the same price over at Amazon, it still remains a very attractive proposition for Xbox gamers looking to pick up a new Xbox One S system with local multiplayer in mind, as it comes with two controllers instead of just one. That white finish… damn!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB console, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 Special Edition, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy | now £199 (was £329.97)

This is a shut up and take my money Black Friday deal if ever we saw one for people currently in the market for an Xbox One S. That's because Amazon is offering the 1TB Xbox One S console along with online RPG Fallout 76, frenetic FPS Battlefield V, and top fun Spyro Reignited Trilogy for a mind-blowing £199. That's a stupidly large price slash of £130 off its regular price of £329.97. A great console and a brilliant bundle of games for one incredibly low price. Move fast if you want to score.View Deal