Want Disney Plus for free? Telstra's now giving away 1-year subs with eligible NBN and mobile plans

So, you’ve reached the end of the rotation on your current service and all you want to do is watch the Star Wars movies in alphabetical order. Telstra are helping you achieve this lofty goal, and a whole heap more, by packaging a year of Disney+ in with a range of eligible NBN and mobile offers.

Disney Plus will normally set you back AU$11.99 a month, or AU$119.99 for a full year. So if you’re looking to get a Disney Plus subscription anyways then this is an excellent way to start your year with a dose of fiscal sensibility.

Telstra’s offer extends to any new customers that sign up for AU$65, AU$85 and AU$115 per month mobile plans or AU$55 and AU$85 data-only plans. Additionally, it’s valid for those signing up to any of the NBN 50 (AU$95 p/m), NBN 100 (AU$110 p/m), NBN 250 (AU$140) or NBN 1000 (AU$180 p/m) broadband plans. You’re looking at the offer being worth a free month to two months on the majority of these plans.

Telstra mobile plans | from AU$65p/m Telstra mobile plans | from AU$65p/m One of the cheapest ways to score this Disney Plus offer is with Telstra's Medium mobile plan, with which you receive 80GB, no lock in contract, and Telstra’s Australia-wide 5G coverage. If you’re looking for more data but don’t need the calls and texts, you can also hop onto Telstra’s Large data-only plan with a mammoth 400GB at just AU$75p/m. All of Telstra’s plans are easy to upgrade or cancel at any time.

Anyone interested in making the switch for that sweet Disney Plus goodness has until March 28 2022 to get on an eligible plan and, once signed up, you’re able to redeem the free year of Disney Plus until May 31 3022. This offer is also only available to new or returning subscribers to Disney Plus, if you have a current, active subscription ending after May 31 you unfortunately will not be able to qualify for the free year offer.

If the potential for savings has you hooked, and you’re wondering how to redeem the free year it’s a simple enough process: after signing up for an eligible Telstra plan in-store, over the phone or online, you will receive an email or SMS with a link to the Disney Plus offers page. To redeem the offer, you will need to log in to the Telstra Offers Hub with your Telstra ID and password. Once logged in, click ‘Redeem’ and you’ll be directed to create an account directly with Disney Plus to sign up to the streaming service, and accept the terms and conditions of use.

Once the free year has ended this service will roll over to a month to month subscription at AU$11.99p/m if you don’t cancel, so that’s well worth bearing in mind. Maybe a calendar reminder could be worth setting up if you don’t want to get stung with an unexpected fee a year down the track.

To compare the potential plans that you can redeem the offer with, we’ve pulled together a couple of handy lists with all the info you’re after right below.



Eligible Telstra mobile plans

Eligible Telstra NBN plans

Eligible Telstra data-only plans