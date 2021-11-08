Magical Disney Plus Day deal grants a month's access for just $1.99 / £1.99

The Disney Plus Day celebrations have begun, and to celebrate Disney has dropped a fantastic Disney+ deal.

The deal delivers full access to the entire Disney Plus streaming service for a month for just $1.99 / £1.99.

This magical deal is available from 12:01am PST / 3.00am EST / 8am GMT on Monday, November 8th to 23:59pm PST on Sunday, November 14th.

You can check out the offer in full below:

This deal has been dropped to celebrate the incoming Disney Plus Day, which is taking place on November 12th this year. This day marks the two-year anniversary since the Disney+ subscription service was launched, and is going to see a large wave of new content launch on it, including the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

For those who haven't yet tasted the delights of Disney+ this deal is therefore a great way to jump into the fun, as it means you get full access and get to watch all the cool new content dropped on Disney+ Day.

Disney Plus now consists of six huge content libraries, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Star, which combined delivers thousands upon thousands of TV shows, movies and documentaries. And that content list is about to get even longer on Disney Plus Day.

As we note in our Disney Plus review, we now consider it to be the foremost streaming service on Earth, with its incredible broad selection of content delivering best-in-class experiences for the entire family. That makes this Disney Plus Day deal very easy to recommend, as it scores a month of that best-in-class streaming experience for just $1.99 / £1.99.