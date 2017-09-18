T3 Awards 2017 together with Three: Brand of the Year

Which would be your brand of the year?

Although many of our awards will be voted for by an expert panel, we asked you to vote for our reader-voted categories including Gadget of the Year, Phone of the Year and Retailer of the Year plus this category - now closed

We're thrilled that Three is sponsoring the T3 Awards this year, the 11th time we've held the UK's premier tech awards.

Our contenders are:

Amazon, who have had a great year with the continued success of Amazon Echo and other new Alexa-supporting devices. Or there's Apple, with its revamp of Mac hardware, continued innovation with it's OSes, AirPod and HomePod.

Google has had a top 12 months with the launch of Pixel and Pixel XL as well as the epic Chromecast Ultra and Google Home while Huawei continues to impress with new gear like the Mate 9, P10 Plus and Matebook X.

LG released our favourite phone of MWC 2017 with the G6 , which saw a return to form, while Nintendo released the acclaimed Switch and hot-off-the-press new 2DS XL. Finally, Samsung may have had its challenges this year, but it popped up with this year's best phones so far: the S8 and S8 Plus.

What happened last year?

Samsung picked up Brand of the Year in addition to two other awards last year: Wearable Technology of the Year for its Gear S2 smartwatch and Phone of the Year for the Galaxy S7 Edge.

How the T3 Awards 2017 will be decided

Most of the winners are decided by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams, aided by a panel of expert judges from the tech biz.

However, on the following key categories readers get to vote: Gadget Of The Year, Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year and Phone of the Year.

Our 'people awards' are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.

