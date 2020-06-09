Vivobarefoot's new minimalist running shoes will let you run in water with ease

The new amphibian shoe was created in collaboration with tyre manufacturer giant Michelin

Vivobarefoot Tempest
(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

By

Barefoot running shoes have a cult following and of the not-so-many brands that produce such shoes, Vivobarefoot is probably the most well-known. The British brand has just announced its newest shoe in collaboration with tyre manufacturer Michelin: the Vivobarefoot Tempest.

• Buy the Vivobarefoot Tempest for £170 directly from Vivobarefoot

Originally created for SwimRun endurance sports, the Tempest is the first in Vivobarefoot’s new Extreme Survival Collection (ESC). According the Vivobarefoot, the new collection "is the ultimate off-road performance footwear to escape the city with uninterrupted natural movement on both land and sea."

Vivobarefoot Tempest trail running shoes


(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

The Tempest is a trail running shoe as it was designed for easy transition from trails to sea and features a "lace locking system, a streamlining lace pocket to aid hydrodynamics and a seamless sock construction for a second skin feeling."

Just because it is a minimalist running shoe, it doesn't mean the Tempest hasn't got any cushioning at all. The foam heel adds protection on the trails and increased floatation in the water, and is made using algae-based BLOOM technology, making the Tempest a very sustainable shoe, as expected from Vivobarefoot.

The pattern of the sole mimics natural growth patterns found in oceanic ‘brain coral’ structures. In the official press release, Vivobarefoot has the follwoing to say about the outsole: "the pattern was used to create a lightweight cage that achieves breathability and flexibility with protection, whilst allowing water drainage with every step on land or stroke in water. True to the Vivobarefoot minimalist design ethos, this structure uses as few materials as possible to maximise durability, performance, quality and that signature Vivobarefoot feel."

Key features:

  • Lace locking system and lace pocket to aid hydrodynamics in the water
  • Quick-draining mesh and recycled plastic PET ankle sock construction
  • Bio-based Bloom EVA midsole
  • Super sticky rubber outsole developed in collaboration with Michelin
The Tempest is available now at Vivobarefoot and retails at £170. The ESC will include additional styles across active and outdoor categories throughout the rest of 2020.

