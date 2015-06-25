US police use a woman's Fitbit data to prove she was lying

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania have been up to Sherlock Holmes levels of detective work, using a woman's fitness tracking data to prove she was lying about a crime.

Jeannine Risley, 43, reported an unknown man broke into her boss's home, pulled her out of bed, attacked her in a bathroom, then raped her.

The fitness tracker, which Risley originally claimed was lost in the struggle, was used to prove the attack was fictional.

Several aspects of the story didn't add up -- the house was surrounded by snow, but there were no footprints, and no othersignsof an intruder.

When investigators downloaded her fitness data, they discovered she had been awakeand walking around the entire night, not sleeping as she had claimed.

When Risley was asked to provide her activity tracker as evidence, she sent the device but when it arrived at the police station the wire to connect it to a PC was missing. Her husband told the court it could have been lost in the mail.

Risley made the false report in the sameweek her boss told her she would no longer be a temporary director of the company. She was charged with false reports to law enforcement, false alarms to public safety, and tampering with evidence.

Here's a top tip from T3: If you're thinking of doing a bit of grand theft auto (or any crime), don't do it while sporting a wearable (or just don't do the crime).