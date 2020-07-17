Under Armour sale is here with the best workout apparel and cheap running shoe deals

Under Armour's outlet sale has quite a few excellent running and workout clothing and shoe deals on right now, with up to 40% off! Running might be one of the most popular sport nowadays but it doesn't mean it's a cheap hobby: the best running shoes and best running headphones from big manufacturers can cost a pretty penny. Thankfully, there is always a way to find the best running shoe deals online if you are vigilant enough. This UnderArmour sale, for instance.

Our top picks from the Under Armour Outlet Sale

UA Hustle 4.0 Backpack | On sale for £26.97 | Was £45 | You save £20.03 at Under Armour

the Hustle 4.0 is a competent gym backpack and has a water resistant finish, a soft-lined laptop sleeve that holds up to 15" laptop, two water-repellent front pockets, a large, gusseted front laundry/shoe pocket, two side water bottle pockets and a tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel. For just under £27 this is a bargain buy!View Deal

Women's UA Recover Woven Full Zip Top | On sale for £62.97 | Was £105 | You save £42.03 at Under Armour

This stylish women's top has no shoulder seams and generous sleeve construction for a slightly oversized fit. The UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability – or so does Under Armour claims. The Recover Woven Full Zip Top sports a wide collar construction with bungee adjust and a full snap front closure with Storm flap. Ideal in corona-times to cover some of your face (wearing this top won't replace wearing a mask, though).View Deal

Women's UA HOVR Infinite Running Shoes | On sale for £83.97 | Was £120 | You save £36.03

These techy running shoes connect to MapMyRun app directly where you can tracks and analyse your running metrics: no need to get a running watch, unless you want to know your heart rate in which case you might need one. It might not measure heart rate but HOVR is full of top-notch UA tech, including the engineered mesh upper, the ergonomic EVA sockliner, the EVA midsole and the "anatomically placed" deep flex grooves offer flexibility in key areas. View Deal

UA Sport Wireless Pivot Headphones | On sale for £68.97 | Was £115 | You save £46.03 at Under Armour

These JBL-powered sports headphones features "Bionic Hearing" technology, a sound and mic technology allows you to still hear surroundings. Also featured are the Talk-Thru technology that drops music down and turns on speech-optimised, noise-cancelling mics so you can easily talk between sets without removing your headphones and the Ambient Aware technology that allows you to continue to listen to your music during your workout, but still be aware of your surroundings. Up to 9 hours of battery life from a 2-hour charge.View Deal