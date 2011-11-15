Tron Evolve Xenon Motorcycle unveiled

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Batmobile, Ecto-1 the Blues Brothers old rust bucket and of course the famous lightcycle from Tron, well now one of them can actually be yours

Evolve have com up with a custom-built Tron-themed electric-motorcyle as part of their new range of electric motorcycles aimed at reducing both fuel costs and also saving the environment.

Based on the much-loved design of the Tron lightcycle it's hard not to think the bike is in fact the real lightcycle, however thanks to some seriously advanced tech this bike will work in the real-world, is road-legal and actually has a potential range of up to 100 miles. With an iPad mounted where the dashboard would be you have all the information you need right in front of you, it also has running LED's all down the side of the vehicle adding to the authenticity of the vehicle.

Utilising Evolve's own advanced battery technology the Xenon can charge in around 3 hours and can reach speeds of up to 100mph making it both as fast as it is good-looking.

Available now (although there is a fairly weighty waiting list) the Xenon can be yours for the pricely sum of just $55,000 making it most definitely a collectors item. Hand-built, these are truly for the bike enthusiast and all-round sci-fi environmentalist, or of course someone who just agrees that it's cool as hell.