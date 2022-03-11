Traditional outdoor gear is boring – get these colourful options instead

The current trend for bright and colourful fashion clothing is the perfect antidote to our grey, wintry weather and depressing news cycle.

For the brave and confident, a coat in a vibrant colour makes a big statement and really hits the spot. However, more conservative dressers might prefer to inject a pop of colour into their outfit by way of a carefully chosen accessory. The great news is there are lots of colourful options out there to satisfy just about everyone.

If it’s a statement coat, you’re after, choose a colour that you like and are likely to wear for more than just this season. So, only plump for Bottega green if you really love it! When it comes to accessories, it might sound obvious, but consider the clothes that you already enjoy wearing and select colours to go with them. Designer bags might be a big investment, but it’s easy to dip your toes into a new colour palette if you are in the market for some cheap and cheerful hairclips or bobble hat. You can always pass them on to a friend if it doesn’t work out.

If you’re stuck for inspiration, green is this year’s colour and will really lift the more sombre hues of grey, navy and black items that everyone has in their wardrobe. So go for it, embrace colour and enjoy the mood-boosting benefits and inevitable compliments.

Here’s a round-up of the most colourful pieces that will add some life to your winter wardrobe and brighten even the bleakest of midwinter days.

If the perfect winter jacket needs to be warm, practical and make you feel good, this one fits the bill. A collaboration between Italian design house, Moncler and designer JW Anderson, it will certainly turn heads, while keeping the cold at bay. Quilted in bright blocks of colour and with design features such as the distinctive Moncler emblem and oversized zip pull, this luxurious jacket is one to keep. From the high street to high end, you can take your pick of colourful down, or puffer jackets this season. Trusted brand The North Face has a wide selection and if you can get hold of a North Face x Gucci coat, it will guarantee serious fashion points.

A colourful scarf is the perfect accessory if you want to add some colour to your outfit with very little effort. This offering from Swedish fashion house, Acne Studios, oozes luxury and with its generous size, is the perfect scarf to wear with a winter coat or just wrapped up in your well-ventilated home or office! Made from a blend of handle wool, alpaca and mohair in hues of pink, blue and burgundy the colour is as soft as the colours.

It’s sure to keep you toasty warm in even the coldest weather, while the wispy fringing and designer emblem on the tag add to its appeal. Acne’s scarves don’t come cheap, but they are timeless pieces that you can whip out every year. The high street is full of Acne-inspired scarves, but any colourful scarf is a great way of brightening up the dullest of days.

With Varsity jackets set to be huge for Spring, the Portola wool blend jacket from San Francisco brand Golden Bear is sure to appeal to the fashion conscious. Unlike many of the other designs on the market, the Portola is in a very wearable beige colour, which makes it so easy to team with other brighter colours as well as a simple way of breaking up an all black or grey ensemble.

The design incorporates many characteristic features of the classic varsity style, such as striped rib trims, welt pockets and snap fastenings. What sets it above other more run-of-the-mill alternatives is the attention to detail which gives it an understated, expensive look. It’s still an old favourite but with a modern, updated twist. But if you haven’t got hundreds to invest, you’ll find a host of copycats on the high street.

Hats are big news at the moment and whichever style you choose, a colourful one can add a playful touch to any outfit. This bucket hat by New York luxury menswear brand, Bode, can be worn all year round which goes some way to justifying its high price tag!

Made from a hardwearing, water-resistant cotton and nylon mix, this hat - in a striking red and mustard combination - will definitely turn heads. An appliquéd image of a cute dog completes the look and adds to its charm. This hat is expensive but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives around. Just look for a style that suits you, in a nice, bright colour and wait for the compliments to roll in.

These Pegasus 3 eye-catching trainers are sure to receive an enthusiastic welcome by loyal Nike fans and newcomers alike. They are wonderfully versatile and with their easy, good looks, are as suited to everyday wear in the town and walks in the wood as they are to serious trail running.

A Gore-Tex layer helps keep water out so your feet stay dry whatever the weather or terrain. As you might expect of Nike, much thought has gone into their design to make them totally fit for purpose. The range of colour combinations and clever design features doesn’t disappoint, making them a great choice for people wanting to dip their toes into colourful shoes, as well as others who have sneakers in every colour of the rainbow. Before you buy, it's worth checking our Nike discount codes to save some money on your new footwear.

You might have bad fashion memories of belt bags (formerly known as bum bags) as a kid, but like other 90s trends, this one is back. This one is from environmentally conscious brand Patagonia. Its combination of rich, vibrant colours means it goes with lots of things in your wardrobe and is surprisingly easy to wear. It’s also not limited to being strapped round your waist, with many trendsetters wearing theirs over the shoulder.

The waist bag has many features that make it appealing, not just to serious walkers but to casual wearers. Made from a strong but lightweight weather resistant fabric, it has two pockets with contrasting zips, an adjustable webbing strap and Patagonia’s distinctive cool emblem. This bag comes in other more sensible colours too, but the multicoloured one is much more fun and looks great with denim. It’s a great way to add colour to your outfit and have fun without breaking the bank.

Meet the pared-back version of The North Face's Base Camp Duffel: the Base Camp Circle Bag. It's made from the same tried and tested super-durable fabric, and it has the same, comfortable padded shoulder straps. It even features a mesh pocket for organisation. It's just smaller, lighter and built for days in the city. It may be small, but in this colour it's sure to stand out.

Adding a suble bit of colour and interest with a silver and grey leopard print design, this jacket from The North Face will ensure you stand out on the streets as well as the trails. It's warm, too, as The Nuptse has been delivering game-changing warmth since 1992 and no other jacket has journeyed so naturally from the mountains to more urban environments. This cropped version has kept the original baffle design and boxy shape from '96 and updated it with a new, shorter length. It's loaded with 700-fill responsibly-sourced down for long-lasting warmth.