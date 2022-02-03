Top 3 Valentine's Day gifts for men

Buying Valentine's Day gifts for men can be difficult, whereas men can, traditionally, buy perfume, flowers or jewellery without much thought, buying for a man could require a little more consideration. If you're feeling short on inspiration, fear not, when it comes to brilliant Valentine's Day gift ideas, I've got your back, with three things I've personally tried and would recommend.

I've tried to include a wide range of gift ideas, from fragrance to a stylish instant printer to, err, underwear, so read on for the very best Valentine's Day gifts for men you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Moncler)

1. Moncler Pour Homme

What makes these fragrances stand out, especially as a gift, is that the flask-shaped bottle comes complete with a customisable LED screen, which can be programmed with an accompanying app.

The fragrance itself is a woody aromatic fragrance created by perfumers Antoine Maisondieu and Christophe Raynaud. It captures the vibrant natural beauty of an alpine forest and contains an unprecedented saturation of woody notes.

Starting with an Alpine Green accord that's exclusive for Moncler, and warming directly through an overdose of Cedarwood, the Mountain Woods accord takes ultimate precedence in this bold scent, forming a cocooning, earthy drydown of grand proportions when fused with the smoky magnetism of Vetiver.

If your partner prefers floral and citrus scents, then check out our guide to the best men's fragrances.

(Image credit: Instax)

2. Fujifilm Instax Link Wide

The Instax Link Wide is a stylish instant photo printer that creates high-quality, wide prints from the photo roll on a smartphone.

It connects to a phone via Bluetooth and provides a variety of fun and creative features. In addition to smartphone compatibility, Link Wide is also compatible with the Fujifiilm X-S10 digital camera, allowing mirrorless photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the Link Wide printer.

The lightweight, handheld Link Wide transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds, it supports continuous printing and is capable of generating about 100 Instax instant prints per battery charge.

The Link Wide provides two printing modes; Instax Rich, accentuating deep, warm colours, and Instax Natural, which emphasizes the inherent tones of the image.

I think it's a really fun gift that will get lots of use.

(Image credit: Randies)

3. Randies Underwear

Underwear is a classic, normally unwanted gift, don't get me wrong, it's useful and practical, but there's no denying that it's difficult to get excited when unwrapping a multi-pack of boxers from M&S. So, if you're going to buy your partner underwear this Valentine's Day, do them a favour and make sure it's underwear from Randies.

This luxury underwear is made from super-soft sustainable Modal fabric, and features a little interior pocket inside the boxers that is designed to support, sculpt and cool. While comfort is all well and good, we think that man in your life will appreciate the 'sculpting' the most. All I can say is that they really are very flattering… let's leave it at that.

Randies underwear is made from sustainable material sourced from renewable beechwood forests. The fibres offer efficient moisture absorption which makes them well-suited to sporting activities. The fibres are also twice as soft as cotton, last longer, wash better and biodegrade for the ultimate in comfort, longevity, and peace of mind.

These really could be the ultimate, intelligent and eco-friendly choice for men, and come as shorter boxer trunks or longer length boxer brief styles, in classic black, white, grey and blue.

They're available to buy singly or as a self-selected multi-pack, there’s also a subscription called Randies Automático, for those who want new underwear regularly delivered to their door.