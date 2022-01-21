Top 3 Netflix sci-fi movies for January 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

I can’t be the only person who’s lost days to the Netflix browsing screen trying to decide what to watch: sometimes having all that choice means it’s awfully hard to just pick a film and press play. And having access to so many movies and TV shows also means that some of the best films for you may fly underneath your radar. That’s particularly true with sci-fi, too, where some of the more fun and/or more interesting movies aren’t necessarily the ones with giant robots punching each other for hours on end.

That’s why I’d like to recommend three SF movies on Netflix that you might not have seen and that you absolutely should. One is a thoughtful twist on the Earth Invasion trope; one blends action and alien horror in the same fun way as James Cameron’s Aliens; and the third is a laugh-out-loud animated sci-fi comedy that had my kids and I howling all the way through.

These recommendations are based on having a Netflix UK account, but you should find them in other regions too – and if you find that your particular territory doesn’t have them, you can always use one of the best VPNs to make more streaming content available where you are.

If you’re a sci-fi fan, the code you need to go straight to the SF section in Netflix UK is 1492.

District 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some of the best SF tells us about who we are now, and District 9 fits that mould perfectly. It’s a tale of alien invasion, but unlike traditional invasion movies the aliens here are seeking refuge – so naturally we humans enslave them and try to steal all their stuff. Sharlto Copley’s field agent is part of that machine until he contracts a mysterious virus, which turns out to have life-changing effects. Produced by Peter Jackson and directed by Neil Blomkamp, whose later Elysium is another Netflix pick, it’s SF with big ideas and a big heart too.

Spectral

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spectral is a Netflix original that deserves your attention: it’s the story of soldiers encountering a terrifying and otherworldly force and it has some interesting things to say about science. It’s also a flat-out action movie – think Aliens rather than Alien – with impressive CG work and strong performances from a cast including Emily Mortimer. It’s a brilliant popcorn movie, best enjoyed with the speakers turned up and the lights turned low.

The Mitchells vs The Machines

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sci-fi doesn’t have to be dark and dystopian: it can be about daft dogs and big laughs too. TMVTM is from the same minds as the wonderful Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and it’s packed with the same sense of excitement, action and utter joy of its Spidey-sibling: its tale of an ordinary family battling a robot apocalypse is one of the most entertaining movies we’ve seen in years, and a sure-fire hit for all ages.

