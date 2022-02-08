Top 3 horror films on Netflix Australia for February 2022

The primal joy that comes from being scared is hard to explain. What isn’t hard to explain is the impact that horror movies have on us at T3. We love ‘em. From the B-grade camp horror-comedies of the ‘80s and ‘90s, to modern-day nail biting, nightmare-inducing affairs, we can’t get enough. Luckily, the old faithful Netflix offers an absolute treasure trove of terrifying treats for horror fans.

It’s definitely missing the occasional classic but Netflix still offers an excellent selection of fright films for whatever horror mood you find yourself in. And, if you like your horror organised by type, we’ve even taken the liberty of collecting all of the Netflix fast access codes to take you to exactly what you’re looking for at the bottom of this page.

Here are our three favourite horror movies on Netflix right now.

The Babadook

(Image credit: Screen Australia)

An essential piece of watching for any Australian film buff, with a socio-political impact to match, The Babadook is a nugget of pure terror, wrapped in a beautifully heartfelt flim. While at first glance the film is just another look at the monster’s under the bed, the powerhouse team of Australian director Jennifer Kent and Miss Fisher herself, Essie Davis, craft a fully fledged dive into the life of a single mother, her son, and the eponymous Babadook – a top hat-wearing taloned fiend. There are moments in this film that will stick with you for a lifetime, not the least of which is the ability to terrify anyone who’s seen it with a simple phrase. Ba-ba-doooook.

Frequently called ‘the scariest film of 2014’, The Babadook made it onto many respectable ‘best Australian films of the 2010s’ lists. Ironic, considering it was overlooked on home soil before being welcomed with open arms by the rest of the world.

Creep

(Image credit: Blumhouse productions)

Creep is a film that stuns with its plausibility. Featuring one of the most believable depictions of an unhinged (yet totally rational) individual in any work of fiction. Inspired by the worst type of awkward Craigslist encounters, director/actor/writer Patrick Brice and writer/actor Mark Duplass pay homage to found footage films while constantly redefining what exactly qualifies as found footage.

Creep follows a filmmaker asked to chronicle the dying days of a lonely man for his unborn son. From the opening conversation between Brice’s keen to help Aaron, and Duplass’ deeply uncomfortable Josef, the film is saturated with an awkward sense of unease. The relationship between them constantly tests how much is too much when dealing with a stranger. And puts you in the front row to the car crash of the extreme limits of ‘normal’ interaction.

At its heart, the film is rooted in the relationship between your everyday fella and someone who’s just that little bit odd. It asks you to evaluate what defines a creep, is it intense eye contact, lack of personal space, oversharing, maybe a little bit too much love here and there? Perhaps it’s something far more sinister. It’s all but guaranteed to give you the heebie-jeebies, and make you lock your door at night.

The Platform

(Image credit: Basque films)

Part of the joy of Netflix is stumbling onto films that casual viewers would never normally go and see. The Spanish language (with English subtitles), single location film The Platform fits perfectly into that bracket. The conceit is simple. People are locked in a tower. Enough food for all is served on a platform that descends the tower. If everyone sticks to their fair share, all are guaranteed a meal, if not, the lower levels must survive on gross leftovers, or nothing at all.

While the parallels to trickle-down economics, and the farce of hyper-wealth are clear, what sets this apart from an ‘in-yer-face’ life lesson are the incredible performances throughout. Iván Massagué gives a one-of-a-kind performance that roots the ridiculous premise in a reality that sticks with you well after the credits roll. And you can’t help but be left pondering what you would do in the same situation.

Horror movie codes

Putting these codes into the URL of Netflix such that it looks like http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/### allows you to undo the work of the algorithm, and access the unrestrained sub-genres that Netflix keeps not quite hidden, but certainly not freely available.

Replace the ###’s above, with the numbers below and you’ll find access to all of the following genres.

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)